Euromoney recognizes Banorte, led by Carlos Hank Gonzalez, as Best Bank for SMEs in Mexico

Banca PyME Banorte excelled due to its portfolio growth, financial inclusion initiatives, custom product development and digital capabilities

Banorte´s market share in this segment exceeded 14% at the end of 2025

In 2025, more than 5,000 women entrepreneurs were supported through Mujer PyME Banorte

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney recognized Banorte, for the third consecutive year, as the Best Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Mexico 2026. This is the result of the Bank´s strategy to support companies with financial solutions and services in order to drive their growth.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "This recognition reflects our commitment to support more SMEs, to access transactional and financing products and services, while working with them, step by step, in enabling their growth. Small and medium-sized businesses are a driver of our economy."

Among the results that Euromoney took into account for this award, the sustained growth of Banorte's SME Credit portfolio can be underscored, which consolidates it as one of the main players in Mexico, with over 14% market share in this segment, at the end of 2025.

In terms of development in customized digital solutions from Banca PyME Banorte, the innovations incorporated into payroll accounts were recognized by expanding benefits such as financial protection available for companies´ employees; as well as the technological evolution of point-of-sale terminals.

Euromoney also recognized Banorte´s commitment to financial inclusion, highlighting initiatives such as Mujer PyME Banorte that in 2025 financed more than 5,000 women entrepreneurs with more than 2 billion pesos. In addition to providing them with education programs, greater facilities and benefits in payroll and insurance products, among others.

Banorte will continue working to consolidate the SME sector as its strength generates a more dynamic, competitive and inclusive economy.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking businesses, brokerage house, fund operator, insurer, pensions, lessor and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and remittance company.

GFNorte also integrates Afore XXI Banorte, one of the most important outlets in the country for asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 35,701 employees, 1,229 branches, 12,318 ATMs, 268,877 Point of Sale Terminals, and 46,191 correspondent offices.

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SOURCE Banorte