Carlos Leyva's new book "Cuando El Mal Nos Toca" is an enthralling fantasy fiction about the never-ending fight between the bearers of lightness and darkness.

Recent release "Cuando El Mal Nos Toca" from Page Publishing author Carlos Leyva is an action-packed adventure about a man named Raphael who carries the entire humanity's salvation over his shoulders.

PORTERVILLE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Carlos Leyva, a promising storyteller, has completed his new book "Cuando El Mal Nos Toca": a page-turning novel about the eternal struggle between God's chosen ones and the forces of darkness. The Devil created chaos after chaos to make the Creator lose His affection towards mankind. Carlos is a young boy who was destined to destroy the world. However, a hero named Raphael will do anything to save the world from its impending doom.

Cuando el mal nos toca

Leyva shares, "Since times that no longer exist in the memory of man, when one, who was then the favorite son of God, and who was then called Beautiful Light because he was an Angel of light, humanity and Creation have been exposed to the contempt of this so loved by God Angel. This privileged being, due to his arrogance and pride (the worst of sins), rebelled against his Creator, and despised Love, that feeling that gives life and everything necessary. Since then, and after her humiliating defeat at the hands of the archangel Michael, the humblest of archangels, and her banishment from Heaven, Luz Bella swore to destroy creation, and whenever she has the opportunity, she makes man fall through deceit and lies, do not waste the moment, of course man is not completely innocent, because we know well what is good and what is bad, but blaming the Devil is very convenient because we think that this way we get rid of our sins and this has happened since biblical times. The Adversary, which is the real name of the Devil, continually tempts us so that the Creator sees that we do not deserve his favor, and this is the reason for Carlos' life, which since his birth was the consequence of a series of disastrous coincidences caused by the weaknesses of man and the suggestions of the Adversary.

Esmeralda, mother of Carlos, was a chosen and planned victim for several generations to be the one who would bring into the world someone who would represent the Adversary here in the world, and who would have supernatural powers to become a very powerful man, but very destructive to the world. The humanity. Only that Raphael, who has persecuted the demons since time immemorial, came to the world to help us."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Leyva's beguiling tale is a fascinating experience. It is a good book that describes how humans ended up doing evil things in order to survive.

The plot is not new but the execution is compelling enough for the readers to hold on until the last page.

