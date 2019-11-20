Carlos Pascoal Joins DPS Group as Director of Construction Management Projects

Pre-construction is a proven way to proactively identify challenges in the design and overall project execution. DPS starts pre-construction during the feasibility phase and completes it in detailed design. These activities allow DPS to put in mitigation plans, permitting, procurement strategies, and defenses in place early in the project, resulting in a positive impact on the project. During construction DPS oversees procurement, construction management and administration, environmental health and safety (EHS), onsite supervision, and jobsite safety services.

A chemical engineer who started his career with Dow Chemical, Carlos has over 20 years of experience in process/facility design and management of cross-functional teams for both the design and construction phases of capital projects. Prior to joining DPS Group, Carlos served as the vice president of operations and business development at a local design/build firm who specializes in industrial facilities. As the lead process engineer on a $30 million high hazard (H-2) process facility in Rhode Island, his role included material and energy balance; utility sizing; equipment selection and procurement; PIDs for process; and the commissioning and startup of utility and process systems. Carlos transitioned to a project management role where he was responsible for the overall design quality for all disciplines (mechanical, electrical, I&C, architecture, structural, and civil) for a $30 million multi-phase fast-track project in Mass.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Carlos is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

