Carlos Roel Alfonso MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Proudly serving Glen Ridge, New Jersey, and the surrounding communities, Bart De Gregorio, MD, LLC, established in 1987, includes eight expert physicians specializing in all areas of modern heart care. The office is situated at 946 Bloomfield Ave. in Glen Ridge, and the dedicated team strives to provide a comfortable environment for their patients. Many of the cardiologists speak multiple languages, including Spanish, Italian, and Tagalog. The highest standard of cardiology services is provided for their patients including Cardiology, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Echocardiography, Interventional Cardiology, and Nuclear Cardiology.

As a board-certified and highly distinguished Cardiologist, Dr. Alfonso has led an outstanding career having accrued over 20 years of professional excellence in his field. He has garnered a well-deserving reputation throughout his career for demonstrating the highest professionalism and integrity. In his current capacity, he sees patients at Bart De Gregorio, MD, LLC, and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital and Medical Center & Clara Maass Medical Center. He offers a vast repertoire of extensive experience and expertise in nuclear cardiology, cardio-oncology, preventive cardiology, and women and heart disease. Among the many conditions, he has treated include high cholesterol, heart attack, pulmonary hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and high blood pressure, just to name a few.

Dr. Alfonso's distinguished medical career began after he obtained his Medical Degree in 1993 from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, graduating Cum Laude. Thereafter, he completed his internal medicine residency program in 1998, where he served as chief Medical Resident and a cardiology fellowship at Seton Hall University School of Medicine and Medical Sciences in 2001, as its chief cardiology fellow. He held hospital privileges at Mountainside Hospital and St. Michael's Medical Center. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Alfonso is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, and Nuclear Cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Alfonso is a Fellow at the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and the American College of Physicians (FACP). He is also an active member of the Society of Nuclear Cardiologists.

As a testament to his success, Dr. Alfonso is the recipient of the Top Doctor award and the Castle Connolly award since 2016.

Dr. Alfonso dedicates this recognition to his partners, Bart De Gregorio, MD, Joseph De Gregorio, MD, and Domenic Mariano, DO., Asad Cheema, MD, James Amato, Jr, MD, Christopher Di Giorgio, MD, Ellen Urrutia, MD

