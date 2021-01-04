Carlos Santana's new book Como Lograr tu Bienestar y Felicidad Constantes, an inspiring tome that guides individuals in achieving purpose and joy in life

Do you want to be happy and live well for the rest of your days? I have very good news for you. Happiness exists and can be measured. It's called suggestive and perceived well-being. Being happy is an attitude you can live by choice, by conviction, and by action.

This book shows you, in a simple step-by-step way, how to achieve a state of well-being that allows you to live your best and most beautiful experiences, doing the things that matter most to you, and are convenient for your sacred personal interests.

Life is beautiful, and it deserves to be lived to the full with the maximum well-being and happiness of those of us who commit ourselves at birth. Do not live unhappily. Be yourself and your circumstances, take charge of your life, and choose to be happy like anyone else. You have every right and the possibilities to achieve it.

A new opportunity to learn must always be welcome. Buy this book now, and see it for yourself!"

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Santana's new book Como Lograr tu Bienestar y Felicidad Constantes desires to aid the readers in realizing their life's journey and accomplishing happiness and contentment.

Consumers who wish to learn how to discover life's meaning and achieve success and fulfillment can purchase Como Lograr tu Bienestar y Felicidad Constantes in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393655/Carlos_Santana.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

