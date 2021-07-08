CarLotz Unveils Partnership With TiiCKER

RICHMOND, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced a strategic partnership with TiiCKER, a consumer shareholder loyalty platform, to connect directly with its consumer shareholders. TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, shareholder stores and empowers individual investors to engage with the brands they love.

"As CarLotz has grown, so has our fan base and the number of retail investors who are equally excited about our one-of-a-kind consignment model," said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. "We want to connect with these investors in a meaningful way. Our program will reward our LOTZ owners for their loyalty by giving them access to the LOTZ Shareholder Store™ and retail investor site that includes a range of perks from branded merchandise to consignment discounts."

CarLotz stock perks are now available for shareholders on TiiCKER and include an exclusive seller-fee discount and LOTZ-branded items for verified shareholders. The LOTZ Shareholder Store™ and retail investor site can be found at TiiCKER.com/LOTZ.

"As a disruptor in the used car industry, CarLotz is on a mission to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience," said Michael Chapman, CarLotz Chief Marketing Officer. "Now, we are pioneering direct-to-shareholder marketing with this partnership with TiiCKER, just as we created the consignment used vehicle model. When you buy into this business model you are also buying into the CarLotz community – and that's a community of savvy used car people."

CarLotz's omnichannel approach has innovated the vehicle buying and selling experience for consumers and commercial consignors. The company operates hubs nationwide, plus an enhanced web platform so customers can consign or shop how they want, when they want.

"Whether in-hub or online, we want to provide exceptional customer service," added Bor. The car selling process is made simple and effective through strategic pricing, a 133-point inspection, cleaning services, photographing and advertising the vehicle. Buyers can expect fairly priced vehicles with a world-class buying experience.

"TiiCKER was created for companies like CarLotz – brands that can convert shareholders to consumers – and this new retail program will be a fantastic opportunity for CarLotz to celebrate and reward their owners," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "We know that 80% of shareholders in a retailer or brand are likely to become a customer and 82% of consumers are more likely to buy stock in a brand they love, serving up a double win for LOTZ and its fans and owners."

To learn more about CarLotz's strategic partnership with TiiCKER, visit: TiiCKER.com/LOTZ.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience.

We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

About TiiCKER

Founded in 2019, TiiCKER invented direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and connect with the companies they own. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

