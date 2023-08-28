Carl's Jr. and Hardee's exceed annual campaign goal to benefit military families and veterans

News provided by

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

28 Aug, 2023, 12:58 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, announced today that the Stars for Heroes™ fundraising campaign has raised $1,572,942, exceeding the initial campaign goal of $1.5 million. The annual campaign, which initially launched this year in May, supports active military veterans and families in need.

Continue Reading

At participating Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® Restaurants across the country, guests had the option to donate $1 or more at the register to benefit the organizations USA CaresStand Up and Play Foundation, and various local charities selected by individual franchisees. USA Cares provides post-9/11 military veterans and families skills training and financial assistance to create long-term stability. Stand Up and Play Foundation provides adaptive sports equipment and engagement opportunities for veterans.

In addition to the overall campaign total, CKE Restaurants announced the franchised restaurants, by brand, in the top ten of donations received.

Hardee's® Restaurants

  • Manchester, TN$12,322
  • La Follette, TN$10,396
  • Athens, AL$9,164
  • Dayton, TN$7,307
  • Albertville, AL$7,212
  • Quincy, FL$7,045
  • Humboldt, IA$6,891
  • Williston, ND$6,454
  • Spring Grove, PA$6,389
  • Myerstown, PA$6,238

Carl's Jr.® Restaurants

  • Grants Pass, OR$11,232
  • Albany, OR (Waverly Dr.)$9,551
  • Vancouver, WA$8,940
  • Woodland, WA$8,446
  • Alpine, CA$8,335
  • Springfield, OR$7,923
  • Albany, OR (Airport Rd.)$7,029
  • Bend, OR$6,971
  • Grants Pass, OR$6,844
  • Medford, OR$6,523

"At CKE Restaurants, we realize that sometimes, it's about more than just good food – it's about giving back to those who've given so much to us," said Chris Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. "We are so thankful to every guest who donated to the Stars for Heroes Campaign this year, lifting up veterans around the country, and we look forward to breaking more fundraising records next year."

The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association. In addition to the two national beneficiaries, the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the communities that CKE Restaurants serve.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. 
CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, franchises, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® Restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 39 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.  

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's raise $1 million and counting for military veterans and families

Carl's Jr. and RSMG to bring bold and flavorful brand to South Florida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.