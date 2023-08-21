Carl's Jr. Announces Limited-Time Big Char Chile Burger and Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake

Be the first to big flavor! Get access to the Big Char Chile a week early by ordering in the Carl's Jr. App starting August 23

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drumroll, please! Carl's Jr.® is introducing two new menu items on August 30 – the Big Char Chile Burger and Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake – available for a limited time until October 31. Can't wait? Great news! The Big Char Chile Burger will be available exclusively in the Carl's Jr. app starting August 23 – a week earlier than you can order in restaurant.

The Big Char Chile Burger features a juicy beef patty topped with Santa Fe sauce, pepperjack cheese, a whole charred green chile and iceberg lettuce served on a nice crispy, toasted seeded bun. It pairs perfectly with the Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake, made of creamy, hand-scooped ice cream blended with real milk, caramel syrup, pretzel pieces and topped with whipped topping.

The Big Char Chile Burger is also available as a Big Char Chile Double, Big Char Chile Angus and Big Char Chile Double Angus. Whether a loyal rewards member or a first-time customer, guests are encouraged to try both of these drool-worthy menu items before they're gone.

"Our new Big Char Chile Burger and Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake pack a flavor punch – on their own and together, and guests are sure to come back for more," said Carl's Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. "Carl's Jr. is known for its exciting menu items, and with these two only available for a limited time, you aren't going to want to miss out on this ambitious flavor combo."

The Big Char Chile Burger and Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake are here to spice things up and cool you down this fall only – available in restaurant and in the Carl's Jr. App* where My Rewards members get an extra bonus with app-exclusive offers and benefits.

Visit www.carlsjr.com for more information.

*Additional fees apply.

About Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. has been committed to serving big, bold, impossible to ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. Guests have enjoyed over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger favorites, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches and redefined breakfasts for more than 80 years. With more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. and a presence in 28 countries worldwide, guests count on Carl's Jr. for memorable, boundary-pushing meals.

About CKE Restaurants
CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

