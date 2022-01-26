Carl's Place Expands Golf Simulator Offerings with Latest Releases

MILTON, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Place , a leader in home entertainment products, is coming out swinging in 2022 by introducing a host of new golf simulator accessories, technology and product line extensions. These new additions include:

These products add to the growing list of high-tech golf simulator offerings from Carl's Place, which sells a range of technology and software from top brands including Garmin, SkyTrak, FlightScope, Uneekor and more. Carl's Place also sells its own golf simulator screens and accessories, including its popular Pro Golf Enclosure with Impact Screen and DIY Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit with Impact Screen . The DIY enclosure is available in a basic package starting at $589.95, and when bundled with the new Garmin launch monitor, provides an affordable at-home golf simulator option.

"We've set out to give our customers the best golf simulator experience no matter their price range, space or set up," said Carl Markestad, president and founder of Carl's Place. "There's nothing more rewarding than helping customers who didn't think they could afford a golf simulator or had the space for it at home. As we look to 2022 and beyond, we'll continue to come out with innovative products that make a golfer's dream indoor setup a reality."

This product rollout comes as golf continues to grow in popularity, with 37.5 million people participating in the sport on-course, off-course, or a combination of the two in 2021, according to a recent report from the National Golf Foundation. Golf's overall participant pool in the last eight years has grown by more than 7 million in the U.S. thanks, in part, to more off-course forms of golf like indoor simulators.

For more information on Carl's Place golf simulators, home theater and other home entertainment products, visit www.carlofet.com .

About Carl's Place

Carl's Place is a leader in home entertainment products, including golf simulators and home/backyard theaters. Founded in 2006 by Carl Markestad, Carl's Place originally started out selling high-quality projector screens for indoor and outdoor use. In 2014, the Milton, Wis.-based company expanded beyond screens to sell golf simulators and all the accessories needed to make a dream indoor golf setup a reality – no matter the price range or room set up. The company's most popular products include its Pro Golf Enclosure with Impact Screen , DIY Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit with Impact Screen and Home Theater Projector Screens . For more information, visit www.carlofet.com . Follow Carl's Place on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

