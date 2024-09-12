Carlsbad, California Grandma Ignites a National Movement: How a Child's Simple Act of Acknowledgment is Leading the Way to Heal America's Mental Health Crisis

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A local mission-driven organization, Blue Ribbons.org is taking bold action to reverse America's mental health crisis through the transformative power of affirmation and acknowledgment.

"In a time when bullying, intimidation, and disrespect permeate homes, schools, and workplaces, this national epidemic of emotional despair is devastating lives, particularly among youth," said Helice "Grandma Sparky" Bridges. "Today, 76% of parents worry about their children's fears, anxiety, depression, and the rising potential for suicide. Alarmingly, suicide has become the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10-34."

Our society is in desperate need of intervention.

A child's simple act of appreciation, respect, and love is now sparking a national movement to heal America's mental health crisis. Grounded in the power of acknowledgment, this heartwarming solution is making an undeniable difference, helping to reverse the staggering effects of emotional distress in individuals, families, schools, and communities across the country.

In Sparky and the Magic Blue Ribbon: How Children Brought Love to the World, San Diego local Grandma Sparky (Helice Bridges) shares the true story of an acknowledgment tool that not only saved her life but has, for over 40 years, transformed apathy, anger, and violence into the promise of a better future filled with dignity and respect. With just 60 seconds, the "Who I Am Makes A Difference®" Blue Ribbon and its 7-Step Acknowledgment System have saved lives, ended bullying, boosted academic performance, improved health, and made dreams come true in communities worldwide.

Having impacted over 50 million lives, this simple yet powerful system is inspiring a revolution in how people express appreciation and love.

Jack Canfield, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, affirms the impact of Grandma Sparky's method:

"Grandma Sparky's Blue Ribbon is a formula that just works!"

Originally featured in Chicken Soup for the Soul, the Blue Ribbon story gained international attention, leading to a documentary, a feature in Forbes, and recognition in the U.S. Congressional Record.

Grandma Sparky's mission is bold: to have one billion people acknowledged by 2034, led by children and adults of all ages. And you can be a part of this movement to reverse America's mental health crisis—one Blue Ribbon, one acknowledgment, one life at a time.

