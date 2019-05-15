Carlson Board Changes: Pamela Arway and Kurt Ekert Appointed to the Board of Directors

Pamela M. Arway currently serves as an independent director on the boards of DaVita Inc., The Hershey Corporation and Iron Mountain Incorporated. She is a former President of American Express International, Japan, Asia-Pacific, Australia region, culminating a 21-year career with the company. An MBA graduate of Queen's University, Ontario, Pam also holds a bachelor's degree in languages from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Pam to the board. Her extensive business experience and travel industry knowledge along with her broad governance expertise make her an ideal addition to our board," said Diana Nelson, Chair of Carlson Inc.

Kurt Ekert has been President and CEO of CWT since April 2016 and is Vice Chairman of the U.S. Department of Commerce Travel & Tourism Advisory Board. He is also a director of Passur Aerospace, the World Travel & Tourism Council, and the UNGA Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, and is an advisor to Freebird Inc. Kurt holds a B.S. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from the University of South Carolina, and saw active duty as a U.S. Army officer.

"This appointment recognizes Kurt's many contributions to our business over the past three years and I look forward to working with him both as the CEO of CWT and a member of our board," said Diana Nelson, Chair of Carlson Inc.

"Separately, we say thank you and farewell to Lee, after twelve years as a director of our company. His vast experience has been a huge asset to both our board discussions and our thinking over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement."

Now in its third generation of closely held family ownership, Carlson is an international travel management company and private investment firm, operating in nearly 145 countries and territories throughout the world. A global leader in the travel industry, CWT, the B2B4E (business to business for employees) travel management platform, is wholly owned by Carlson and is the foundation of its portfolio of businesses.

Richard Anderson, Advisor to the Board Pamela Arway Laura Born Jude Buckley Kurt Ekert Geoffrey Gage Rick Gage, Vice Chair Scott Gage Diana Nelson, Chair Wendy Nelson Michael Sweeney





Julian Walker jwalker@carlsonwagonlit.com +44 (0)77 7582 2766

