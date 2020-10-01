Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle Nominations Open October 1

KILLEEN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle nominations are now open for submissions! For the third year in a row, The Carlson Law Firm is opening our nomination form so you can help make a deserving person or family's Christmas season a little brighter! Nominations open Oct. 1, 2020 at 9 a.m.

For the last two years, our firm has delivered Christmas Miracles to Texas families in need of a little holiday season cheer.

There is no ask that is too small or too unusual for us to fulfill. Our past miracles have included extensive vehicle repairs to help the family travel to doctors' appointments for their children with high medical needs, fulfilling children's Christmas entire wish lists and repairing a gas leak to provide heat during the cold Texas Panhandle winter.

If you know a deserving family, nominate them for a Carlson Christmas Miracle!

To nominate a family or individual, fill out the submission form when it opens on Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 23. Tell us what you think they need and why the person or family you are nominating is deserving of a Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle. If your nomination is selected, you will be contacted between Nov. 2-5, 2020. Because of time constraints, if you do not respond within 24 hours, we will move on to the next nomination. Once selected and confirmed by phone, our Carlson Christmas Elves will immediately get to work ensuring your miracle happens. Miracle deliveries will happen some time between November 16-20.

"This has been a particularly challenging year for many families for both their mental health and financial stability," Managing Partner Craig Carlson said. "We know that people are hurting and wondering how they're going to find a holiday or even simply make Christmas happen for their families. The hardships brought on by COVID-19 is unlike anything we've ever seen in most of our lifetimes. Because we recognize the need will be so high this year, we're opening up the nomination process earlier so that we can extend the submission period. This year's selection process will probably be a tough one, but our goal is to make sure the families who need our help most get it."

Carlson Cares operates out of The Carlson Law Firm's 13 offices across Texas. Each month, a different office gives back to their community through volunteer work and hosting family-friendly Parties with a Purpose. Our mission is to improve the lives of every Texan.

Our Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle puts the bow on a year of giving back. Visit our website to watch past miracles: https://carlsoncares.org/miracle

For more information:

Media Contact:

Kazia Conway

254-526-5688

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.carlsonattorneys.com/

