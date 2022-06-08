Carlson Glass Inc. Launches Arizona Apprenticeship Program

Family-Owned and Operated Commercial Glass Company Investing in Future Employees

PHOENIX, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local commercial glass company Carlson Glass Inc. is launching a Registered Apprenticeship Program for Glaziers, the only such program in Arizona. Carlson glass is leading the Arizona commercial glass market with its innovative, high-end, and forward focus approach to the fabrication and installation of storefront and curtainwall systems. Over the past 15 years, Carlson Glass has grown 50% year over year and is known in the market as the "best in class" when it comes to high-end commercial glass needs for builders. Glass and glazing trades are in high demand in the Phoenix market, and Carlson Glass is doubling down on future employees who are interested in either a career change or learning a new trade.

The 3-year apprenticeship includes on-the-job instruction and course work through the National Glass Association with successful apprentices earning a Department of Labor-recognized credential. Apprentices will learn everything needed to embark on a career in the growing glass and glazing trade including:

Fabrication techniques for architectural glass and metal,

Installation methods for storefront, curtainwall, shower enclosures, and custom mirrors

Proper procedures to make windows water-tight

How to read and interpret architectural blueprints

Estimating glazing projects

Job Safety protocols (including earning an OHSA 30 card)

Apprentice Glaziers' wages begin at $19.00 per hour with increases every six months after the successful completion of 1,000 hours of on-the-job training and related instruction. Applicants with previous glazing experience may qualify for credit for advanced placement in the Program.

"We are absolutely delighted to introduce this opportunity to anyone interested in learning a skilled trade and building a career in the commercial glass and glazing industry, and we are excited at the prospect that we could play such an important role in helping young people find their future."

- Joseph Falls, President of Carlson Glass Inc.

Carlson Glass has above industry standard benefits packages including health, dental, vision, life insurance, and a 401(k) program. Qualifying apprentices may receive additional funds to cover the cost of tools needed to get started in the trade.

Interested candidates should contact Brian Perry at Carlson Glass at [email protected] or by calling 623-582-4437.

About Carlson Glass Inc.:

Founded in 1999, Carlson Glass Inc. is a leading commercial glass installer company located in Phoenix, Arizona. Carlson Glass Inc. is a family-owned business that has installed glass for some of the largest commercial, industrial and government projects across Arizona. For more information on Carlson Glass Inc., visit https://carlsonglass.com

