Carlson Private Capital PartnersCelebrates Milestones: New Senior Hire, New Platform Investment, and Significant Strategic Acquisition for CPC Portfolio Company, Quantum Design

Family Capital Investment Group Adds Managing Director, Completes Investment in AMAG Technology, and Finalizes Add-On Acquisition for Quantum Design

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlson Private Capital Partners (CPC) is proud to announce several significant milestones that underscore the firm's continued growth and enhanced capital deployment activities. These achievements include the addition of Jared Brown as Managing Director, a strategic investment in AMAG Technology, and a key add-on acquisition for Quantum Design.

Welcoming Jared Brown as Managing Director

CPC is excited to announce the addition of Jared Brown as Managing Director. Jared brings extensive experience and investment expertise across a variety of industries. Jared will be focused on new platform investment partnerships and strategic investments with family and founder-owned businesses. Jared joins CPC from Norwest Equity Partners and has also spent time at KRG Capital and William Blair.

"As CPC significantly grows our portfolio of partnerships with the founder and family-owned business community, Jared will be the perfect complement to our team and will be instrumental to accelerating our Solutions for Founders growth strategy and our overall capital deployment efforts. Jared and the CPC team have a long history and great cultural alignment; we are thrilled to have him join our team to further accelerate the strong momentum building at CPC as we begin deploying new pools of capital," said Andy Cantwell, Managing Partner at Carlson Private Capital Partners.

CPC Makes Third Investment within Building Automation and Security Sector with AMAG Technology

CPC is pleased to announce its most recent platform investment in AMAG Technology, a global leader in high-security access control, identity, guest, and video management solutions. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, AMAG serves mission-critical, high-growth sectors such as data centers, healthcare, and education—industries where security, reliability, and scalability are paramount.

CPC made the investment in partnership with Shore Rock Partners, a critical infrastructure-focused private investment group founded by Ashton Wackym and Sebastian Levy, and BellTower Partners, a private investment firm founded by Kewsong Lee, the former CEO of The Carlyle Group. The investment in AMAG marks CPC's third investment in the sector, joining Street Smart and Thermo Systems, focused on providing building automation and security solutions to critical infrastructure end markets.

"AMAG is a strong brand with a rich heritage of serving customers in the most demanding security environments and high-growth critical end markets," said Taylor Moore, Partner at CPC. "We are especially excited to invest alongside Shore Rock. The partnership aligns with CPC's mission of supporting great businesses, talented founders and emerging managers."

Quantum Design Builds Leadership Position with Acquisition of Oxford NanoScience.

In January, CPC supported Quantum Design's significant acquisition of the Oxford NanoScience division of Oxford Instruments. This acquisition unites two industry leaders with a combined legacy of more than 100 years of experience and innovation and extends Quantum Design's leadership in cryogenics, materials characterization, quantum information, and microscopy. Oxford NanoScience was the original, founding division of Oxford Instruments. The business pioneered the world's first superconducting magnet and has been driving force in the industry. Their wide range of dilution refrigerators will allow Quantum Design to offer the tools and environments needed for a new world of quantum information.

"We are incredibly excited to support Quantum Design's team in bringing together these two leaders in the cryogenic sector," said Taylor Moore, Partner at CPC. "Quantum Design and Oxford NanoScience's global product suite and service offering enable advancement in the world's most exciting sectors such as batteries, quantum computing, semiconductors, nanotechnology, and photovoltaic technologies."

About Carlson Private Capital Partners

Carlson Private Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests family capital in businesses best served by a long-term, tailored approach to ownership transitions. CPC leverages the Carlson family's rich history of entrepreneurship and operational excellence to provide a fundamentally different investment option. With patient and flexible capital, CPC offers significant advantages over traditional private equity firms while maintaining speed, expertise, and access to resources.

www.carlsonprivatecapital.com

