Carlsquare Advises Boomi on Acquisition of Data Integration Provider Rivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare announced its role as exclusive financial advisor to Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader jointly owned by Francisco Partners and TPG, on its acquisition of Rivery, an advanced data integration provider offering cutting-edge Change Data Capture (CDC) for real-time, efficient data movement.

Founded with a mission to streamline data management, Rivery enables organizations to deploy data pipelines efficiently by utilizing ELT capabilities. With its innovative solutions, Rivery has established itself as a leader in simplifying data management through real-time data integration and advanced CDC technology.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for Boomi as it accelerates its vision to simplify data management, allowing customers to consolidate on fewer vendors and address evolving data management needs in the age of data-driven decision-making and AI.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone for Boomi as we expand our platform to address the evolving data management needs of businesses in the age of data-driven decision-making and AI. Carlsquare's expertise and dedication through the entire process was a critical success element. Their deep understanding of the automation and data sectors enabled them to be true champions of our success," said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO of Boomi.

Susan Blanco, Managing Partner at Carlsquare, added, "Boomi's acquisition of Rivery underscores the growing importance of advanced data integration solutions. We are proud to have delivered an exceptional outcome for Boomi and its stakeholders as they continue to lead in the intelligent integration and automation space."

About Boomi: Boomi is the intelligent integration and automation leader, helping organizations around the world streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. The Boomi Enterprise Platform harnesses advanced AI capabilities to seamlessly connect systems and manage data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. For more information, visit www.boomi.com.

About Carlsquare: Carlsquare is a global technology investment bank with over 20 years of experience advising companies and their shareholders on M&A, capital markets, and strategic matters. With 170+ bankers across 8 countries, Carlsquare provides unparalleled access to investors, private equity partners, and strategic buyers. For more information, visit www.carlsquare.com.

SOURCE Carlsquare, LLC