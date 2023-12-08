Carlsquare Advises on the Acquisition of Signpost's Software Division by Hibu, a Portfolio Company of H.I.G. Capital

News provided by

Carlsquare, LLC

08 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare announced its role as exclusive financial advisor to New York-based Signpost, Inc. ("Signpost"), in the acquisition of its software division by Hibu, Inc. ("Hibu"), a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G"). Signpost is a portfolio company of HighBar Partners and Georgian.

Signpost's software streamlines SMB communication. Features like automated responses and an advanced multi-channel messaging hub are pivotal in elevating the quality of business-to-customer interactions. Through this acquisition, Hibu will incorporate these offerings into their established suite to augment customer engagement and further support growth of their existing SMB customer base.

George Bilbrey, CEO of Signpost, remarked, "Navigating this intricate transaction was made considerably smoother with Carlsquare's expertise in the enterprise software realm. We are pleased that we found a strategic home for the software business with our long-standing partner Hibu."

John Cooper, Managing Partner at Carlsquare, commented, "The Signpost acquisition reflects continued SMB appetite for marketing automation solutions. Carlsquare brings decades of experience in B2B software M&A to assist founders and investors seeking to capitalize on this trend within enterprise software."

About Signpost:

Signpost is a technology-enabled live receptionist business that helps thousands of local businesses grow and provide better customer service by ensuring that no customer or prospect inquiry goes unanswered. Signpost answers inquiries, intakes new customers, books appointments and patches calls across the phone, SMS, social messaging and many other channels. For more information, please visit
 www.signpost.com.

About Carlsquare:

Carlsquare is the global technology investment bank for global minds. Carlsquare is an independent practice with a 20+ year history advising companies and their shareholders on M&A, capital markets, and strategic matters. Carlsquare has 160+ bankers located across 8 countries making them uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled access to investors, private equity partners, and strategic buyers. For more information, please visit www.carlsquare.com.

SOURCE Carlsquare, LLC

Also from this source

Carlsquare Advises PlanetBids on its Acquisition by Capstreet

Carlsquare Advises PlanetBids on its Acquisition by Capstreet

Carlsquare announced its role as exclusive financial advisor to PlanetBids, Inc. ("PlanetBids") in its acquisition by Houston-based private equity...
Carlsquare ouvre un bureau à Vancouver pour se concentrer davantage sur la banque d'investissement dans les logiciels et la technologie sur les marchés canadiens

Carlsquare ouvre un bureau à Vancouver pour se concentrer davantage sur la banque d'investissement dans les logiciels et la technologie sur les marchés canadiens

Carlsquare North America a annoncé aujourd'hui l'ouverture d'un nouveau bureau à Vancouver, marquant ainsi une nouvelle étape importante dans...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.