Carlsquare Advises PlanetBids on its Acquisition by Capstreet

News provided by

Carlsquare, LLC

07 Dec, 2023, 15:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare announced its role as exclusive financial advisor to PlanetBids, Inc. ("PlanetBids") in its acquisition by Houston-based private equity firm, Capstreet. PlanetBids is a leading provider of eProcurement software as a service (SaaS) solutions to government, educational, nonprofit, and private organizations.

Founded in 2000 by Alan and  Arpie Zavian and headquartered in Studio City, CA, PlanetBids enables organizations to improve visibility, save time, and reduce costs by  streamlining their procurement processes through a fast and frictionless modern interface. The Company offers two flexible procurement platforms: PB System, which helps government, private, nonprofit and educational procurement teams manage and streamline the procurement process, and VendorLine, which connects vendors and contractors with bid opportunities through an intelligent and easy-to-use notification and search platform.

"Collaborating with Carlsquare team during this transaction was instrumental," said Mr. Zavian. "The team's skill navigating complex deal dynamics was crucial from project kickoff through successful close."

Susan Blanco, Managing Partner at Carlsquare, said, "Capstreet's acquisition of PlanetBids marks a milestone in the eProcurement and GovTech SaaS landscape. We are excited to deliver an exceptional outcome to the PlanetBids founding team, Alan and Arpie Zavian, after the years they spent building PlanetBids into an industry leader."

About PlanetBids:

PlanetBids is an eProcurement company providing software solutions to help government, private, nonprofit, and educational procurement teams. Since 2000, PlanetBids has assisted customers nationwide in their outreach efforts to suppliers, while also helping them gain greater control and visibility over spend and streamlining many traditional time-consuming procurement practices. Its complete line of eProcurement solutions is offered through a suite of powerful modules that are easy-to-use, configurable, reliable, and secure. Please visit www.planetbids.com for more information.

About Carlsquare:

Carlsquare is the global technology investment bank for global minds. Carlsquare is an independent practice with a 20+ year history advising companies and their shareholders on M&A, capital markets, and strategic matters. Carlsquare has 160+ bankers located across 8 countries making them uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled access to investors, private equity partners, and strategic buyers. Please visit www.carlsquare.com for more information.

