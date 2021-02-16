Carlton Fine Arts Presents "Lost Museum" by Artist Linjie Deng

Linjie Deng is a 29-year-old artist who has lived in NYC since 2015 after graduating from art college in Beijing. Since he was six, he studied Chinese ink art, and has since turned his passion for art into a career. He received an MFA degree from the School of Visual Arts in NY and his works have been shown in China, the Museum of Chinese in America and The Hamptons Virtual Art Fair.

Highlights from the show include Deng's "News," "Moon Catcher," "Password" and his "Empty Heart" series.

"Password" explores the connectivity Wi-Fi brought to the world during the global pandemic. Wi-Fi plays a major role in sharing content and shaping judgments. "In recent years, we've seen the internet encourage fear, division and hate," said Deng. His work uses the concept of a password to unlock the key to help vanquish this virus of hate by "spreading love." The artist's proceeds from "Password" will be donated to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital fund for COVID-19 first responders.

"Empty Heart" is inspired by Deng's experience of moving to America. Deng believed the American dream was tied directly to material goods. After trying to achieve "the American dream," Deng found his heart empty. "The series symbolizes items I aspired to obtain and serves as a reminder of what our true priorities should be, attaining a full heart."

Deng's "Lost Museum" exhibition will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts, 543 Madison Ave. Hours are Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM. Call 212-593-2800 or email: [email protected] for appointments. Visit http://carltonfa.com/ and https://www.linjiedeng.com/ , for more information.

