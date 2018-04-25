Carlton Senior Living Receives Approval on New $30 Million Senior Community North of Santa Rosa

CONCORD, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sonoma County Board of Zoning Adjustments has approved plans by Carlton Senior Living LLC to build a new senior living complex in Sonoma County, just north of Santa Rosa. The Concord, California-based owner and operator of 11 existing Northern California senior living communities expects to break ground soon on 134 rental apartments – including independent living, assisted living and memory care options – on a 3.68-acre site adjacent to the Larkfield Shopping Center at the northeast corner of Old Redwood Highway and Pacific Heights Drive. The initial use permit application was submitted in September of 2016. Construction is projected to take approximately 14 months.

Carlton Senior Living, Santa Rosa

Apartments range in size from studios to 2 bedrooms. Residents will enjoy meals cooked from scratch, weekly housekeeping, laundry service, on-demand transportation, activities, and utilities (excluding telephone) including cable TV and internet services.

"We're excited to join the Santa Rosa community and be part of the rebuilding process in the area. There is a growing need for senior living options here and throughout the region," says Dave Coluzzi, president of Carlton Senior Living.

"We plan to add economic vitality to our neighborhood," he continues. "We'll create up to 100 jobs that require varying skill levels. We'll attract employees, residents and visitors who will shop and dine in local establishments. We'll also offer meeting rooms for use by local businesses and non-profits."

Founded in 1985, family-owned Carlton Senior Living communities provide Northern California seniors with an array of individually tailored care options – ranging from independent and assisted living to award-winning health and memory care programs. Residents enjoy delicious, healthy meals prepared from scratch. They may participate in a wide range of activities and entertainment in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere where they can make friends, enjoy life and continue to thrive. Carlton Senior Living's mission statement encompasses commitment to love, honor and provide to all residents, family, and associates. It is this kindness and compassion, and "culture of caring" that makes Carlton unique. For more information, visit: www.CarltonSeniorLiving.com.

