Carma Connected Celebrates 10 Years As The Leading Lifestyle Communications Agency In Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma Connected is celebrating a decade of service as a South Florida-headquartered public relations, marketing and social media collective. With its current team of over 30 multilingual communications professionals, Carma Connected manages a multi-million dollar portfolio and is now expanding to a state-of-the-art headquarters – doubling the size of its facilities to better serve its growing team, expanding client base and widening scope of services.

Founded as Carma PR in 2009 by co-principals Lyndsey Cooper and Chad Fabrikant, the agency rebranded in March 2017 as Carma Connected to reflect the evolution of the communications industry. Agency services have expanded from traditional public relations and marketing to now include website development, social media management and photography, as well as graphic design, digital and influencer marketing and crisis management among our vast services.

"Since founding Carma PR a decade ago, we've kept up with the pulse of the industry and what the market demands, and we've always tried to anticipate the needs and desires of our clients," shares co-principal Chad Fabrikant. "We are proud of the many long-term clients at the agency, some of whom have been with us since its inception. Our passion for the industry has allowed us to grow and evolve in the communications field and expand our reach beyond the South Florida market to achieve a national presence."

Over the course of the last decade, the firm has grown from the original two partners with two employees to a team of over 30 talented members, including a five person executive team and a five person social media department. To accommodate this growth, Carma Connected is transitioning to a newly renovated, 5,000-square-foot headquarters at 404 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach complete. The new facilities take into account the growing demands of the industry and will set the firm up for continued growth.

"We are so proud of everything we've accomplished and look forward to the next ten years," said Lyndsey Cooper, co-principal of Carma Connected. "We set out to change the public relations landscape in Miami. While achieving that, we've experienced tremendous growth and are excited and motivated by our clients' successes every day."

Through personalized attention and client service, combined with the cultivation of a strong brand image, Carma Connected has ensured continued success and new business through referrals. The agency boasts a diverse portfolio of over 50 clients, ranging from luxury lifestyle, hospitality, food & beverage, spirits, nightlife and much more, including:

1 Hotel South Beach

Daniel Boulud's Boulud Sud

E11EVEN Miami

Goldman Properties - Wynwood Walls , Goldman Global Arts, Houston Bowery Wall

, Goldman Global Arts, Groot Hospitality - LIV, Komodo, Swan, Papi Steak, Story

Kilgore Culinary

MEGACON Orlando and Tampa

Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove

- Myles Restaurant Group- Prime 112, Prime Italian, Big Pink

sbe's South Florida Collection

Starr Restaurants - Makoto, Le Zoo, El Vez, Steak 954 and Upland

Sugar Factory American Brasserie's 28 locations

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Virgin MiamiCentral

W Miami

Warren Henry Auto Group

William Grant & Sons Portfolio and many more

