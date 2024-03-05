Carma HoldCo Expands Its Reach with Launch of Two New Cannabis Brands in New Mexico

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair's Cannabis Brands Partners with Elevated Labs to Bring New Mexico Cannabis Consumers Pre-Packaged Flower and Vapes



ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary boxer Mike Tyson and world renowned wrestler Ric Flair announced their exclusive partnership with Elevated Labs in New Mexico through Carma HoldCo. This collaboration is a significant step forward in Carma HoldCo's North American growth strategy and fortifies its commitment to delivering top-quality cannabis products to consumers. TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip are brands under Carma HoldCo Inc., a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries.

The initial product offering will include TYSON 2.0's pre-packaged flower, Mike Bite edibles, pre-rolls and vapes, and Ric Flair Drip vapes. In the coming months the companies will look to expand the offerings available in New Mexico, reflecting Carma HoldCo's dedication to expanding its presence in key markets and providing consumers with unparalleled quality and wellness benefits.

"As TYSON 2.0 continues to evolve, I'm excited to collaborate with Elevated Labs in New Mexico, a partnership that will expand our reach across the U.S.," said Mike Tyson, co-founder, and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. "I have long admired the rich culture and spirit of New Mexico, and am thrilled to bring TYSON 2.0 cannabis products to this vibrant state. Our goal has always been to share the healing properties of cannabis with the world, and I'm looking forward to introducing some of our favorite products to the people of New Mexico."

Ric Flair said, "The entry of Ric Flair Drip into the New Mexico market marks another milestone in the Carma brand's ongoing expansion efforts. With a focus on delivering excellence, we remain dedicated to transforming lives and communities through cannabis innovation, and look forward to broadening access for more cannabis consumers around the world in the coming weeks and months ahead."

"We are excited to partner with Carma HoldCo brands TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip, to bring their exceptional products to the people of New Mexico," said Elevated Labs CEO Orlando Watts. "Together, we are committed to providing consumers with the highest quality cannabis products and elevating the cannabis experience in our state."

The TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip products, offering consumers access to premium cannabis experiences, will initially be available at Pecos Valley Production dispensaries across New Mexico, with other retail partners to come. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Carma HoldCo and Elevated Labs are dedicated to shaping the future of cannabis in New Mexico and beyond.

Find more information on TYSON 2.0 at TYSON20.com , or on instagram at @itstyson20. TYSON 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

Find more information on Ric Flair Drip at RicFlairdrip.com , or on instagram at @ricflairdrip. Ric Flair Drip branded merchandise is available for purchase at RicFlairdrip.com .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to offering premium products and unrivaled experiences.

About Ric Flair Drip

Ric Flair Drip is a lifestyle-focused product brand co-founded by the iconic wrestling World Champion, Ric Flair. The brand envelops extravagance and pushes people to never settle for mediocrity. With a commitment to quality and style, each product embodies the essence of the styling, profiling, limousine-riding, jet-flying Nature Boy himself. From the initial launch to the brand's expansion into new markets, Ric Flair Drip is giving everyone the opportunity to live like the legend.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma Holdco's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, Future, and Hulk Hogan, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

About Elevated Labs

Our mission at Vitality Extracts dba Elevated is to redefine the cannabis experience by crafting premium-quality infused products that elevate moments of relaxation, enjoyment, and wellness for our customers in New Mexico and beyond. Through innovative extraction techniques and a commitment to purity, potency, and consistency, we aim to set the standard for excellence in the cannabis industry while fostering a culture of responsible consumption and community enrichment.





