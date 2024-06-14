Carma HoldCo Further Expands European Presence with Launch of TYSON 2.0 Medicinal Cannabis Products in Germany

Legendary Boxer's Cannabis Products Now Available to Germany's Medical Patients through Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Partnership with PHCANN International

BERLIN, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma HoldCo Inc ., a prominent global brand company specializing in harnessing the power of cultural icons to transform industries, has broadened its European presence. Medical cannabis products from TYSON 2.0 , the premium brand of icon, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, are now available to patients in Germany via its exclusive partnership with PHCANN International (PHCANN), a leading multinational pharmaceutical company committed to providing high-quality cannabinoid-based products worldwide.

Mike Tyson, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, commented: "It's incredible to see TYSON 2.0 expanding across Europe. Our goal has always been to provide the best cannabis products to those who need them most. This launch in Germany is a significant achievement in our mission to reach more consumers globally."

The launch will introduce three eagerly awaited strains – Haymaker Haze, NYC Diesel, and Tiger Milk – all renowned for their exceptional quality and therapeutic advantages. Patients can now conveniently obtain prescriptions and access these premium products from their homes via telemedicine platforms and online pharmacies. The initial products will be supplied to pharmacies by Nimbus Health.

To kick off the launch, TYSON 2.0 will have a significant presence at the Mary Jane Berlin Cannabis Expo & Chill Festival from June 14-16, 2024. As Europe's leading cannabis event, the Mary Jane trade show will feature 400 exhibitors and attract more than 40,000 visitors. TYSON 2.0's participation underscores its commitment to engaging with the European market and showcasing high-quality products. PHCANN's booth at the event will also highlight TYSON 2.0's brand partners, including Futorola , GrencoScience and Royal Queen Seeds , demonstrating a comprehensive approach to excellence in the cannabis industry.

Adam Wilks, Co-Founder and CEO of Carma, remarked, "The launch of TYSON 2.0 in Germany marks a pivotal milestone in our European market strategy. As the parent company of TYSON 2.0, Carma is committed to broadening its global reach through strategic partnerships and delivering exceptional products. This move aligns with our mission to lead the market and reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier medical cannabis to patients in need."

Yuval Soiref, Co Founder of PHCANN International, stated: "Partnering with Mike Tyson and the Tyson 2.0 Team, we are set to revolutionize access to medical cannabis in Germany. Our patients will benefit from the unparalleled convenience and comfort of being able to obtain their prescriptions and access our high-quality products from their homes through our partner telemedicine platforms and online pharmacies, ensuring they receive the best care possible. "

Sasho Stefanoski, CEO of PHCANN International, added: "We are thrilled to present Tyson 2.0 to patients in Germany. This launch represents a significant milestone for PHCANN International and underscores our commitment to providing patients with premium cannabis products, from flowers to vapes."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo Inc.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma Holdco's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit https://carmahold.com/ .

About PHCANN International

PHCANN International is a leading multinational pharmaceutical company committed to providing high-quality cannabinoid-based products to patients and consumers worldwide. Operating from one of the largest European facilities in strict adherence to EU GMP standards, our Headquarters is situated in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, Croatia, and North Macedonia. For more information, visit https://phcann.com/ .

