CarMax, CX Journey, and Reltio Executives to Provide Blueprint for "Designing and Delivering the Experiences of the Future"

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies thrive in the experience economy , will participate in an expert panel discussion, " Designing and Delivering the Experiences of the Future ," hosted by CMSWire as part of their DX Leaders Webinar series, on Tuesday, November 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Speakers include:

Gautam Puranik , Chief Data Officer & Head of Business Analytics and Strategy, CarMax

, Chief Data Officer & Head of Business Analytics and Strategy, Annette Franz , CEO and Founder, CX Journey Inc.

, CEO and Founder, Inc. Jakki Geiger , Chief Marketing Officer, Reltio

Today's businesses are focused on delivering hyper-personalized and engaging digital customer experiences (CX) as the key differentiator to attract and retain customers. A great customer experience starts with a customer-centric mindset and designing a data-driven digital transformation to support customer journeys across digital and human touchpoints.

Join customer data and customer experience experts from CarMax, CX Journey, and Reltio for a live, one-hour webinar where they'll discuss how to design and deliver engaging customer experiences to boost Net Promoter Score (NPS), customer lifetime value, and revenue growth.

CarMax Chief Data Officer, Gautam Puranik, leads business analytics and strategy. He brings a proven track record of driving digital, product, and data-driven innovation to the webinar discussion and will share how CarMax has created an exceptional omnichannel customer experience backed by the strategic use of data.

Annette Franz is an internationally recognized customer experience thought leader, coach, keynote speaker, and author of " Customer Understanding: Three Ways to Put the 'Customer' in Customer Experience (and at the Heart of Your Business)". She is also the 2020 CXPA Board Chair and a Certified Customer Experience Professional.

Webinar attendees will learn about:

How CarMax is revolutionizing automotive retail through personalized and omnichannel customer experiences

Designing end-to-end experiences that exceed customer expectations

Planning a data strategy that supports connected customer experiences

The foundational role of data to successful CX strategies

Requirements for a multidomain MDM platform that supports connected customer experiences

Some of the world's most innovative and admired brands rely on Reltio as the single source of truth across the enterprise. Reltio's multidomain master data management platform delivers real-time data at scale to all systems using secure API-first access to power digital transformation and growth.

Quotes

Gautam Puranik, Chief Data Officer & Head of Business Analytics and Strategy, CarMax:

"A key to CarMax's strategy is to deliver omnichannel connected customer experiences, which requires a strong data foundation and customer experience processes working in concert. In an environment where we have so many different sources of data to leverage, it was critical that we had a single source of truth across the enterprise for Customer 360 and Vehicle 360 information that can be shared across all of our functions. Now that we have a multidomain master data management (MDM) platform which delivers data in real-time, at scale, we're able to provide connected customer experiences across all touchpoints. We've also been able to pivot quickly to meet the changing needs of our customers during the pandemic by offering new services like curbside pickup."

Annette Franz, CEO and Founder, CX Journey:

"Data is at the forefront of a digital transformation, especially during a year of economic and cultural change. During this webinar, we will showcase how businesses that truly understand their customers deliver improved experiences. Putting the customer at the center of all you do should be the foundation of any business, and data is at the heart of a successful CX strategy."

Jakki Geiger, Chief Marketing Officer, Reltio:

"CIOs and CDOs are playing a critical role in helping their companies accelerate digital transformation and growth during the global pandemic. They are working closely with their business stakeholders across the enterprise on a data strategy designed to deliver connected customer experiences. In a world where there's so much data coming from so many different sources, the need for a single source of truth that delivers data in real-time at scale across the enterprise to support digital and human interactions has never been more urgent."

