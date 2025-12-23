CarMax, Inc. Investors: January 2, 2026 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that an amended securities class action lawsuit has been filed against CarMax, Inc. ("CarMax") (NYSE: KMX) which expands the class period to include those who purchased or otherwise acquired CarMax securities between June 20, 2025, and November 5, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lead plaintiff deadline is January 2, 2026.

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated CarMax's growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

CarMax investors may, no later than January 2, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

