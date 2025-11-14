CarMax Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against CarMax, Inc. - KMX

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 2, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between June 20, 2025 and November 5, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

CarMax and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2025, the Company announced its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 financial results, disclosing among other things, that retail unit sales had decreased 5.4%, comparable store unit sales had decreased 6.3%, wholesale units had decreased 2.2%, and that net earnings per diluted share of $0.64 compared to $0.85 a year ago.

On this news, the price of CarMax's shares fell $11.5 per share, or 20.07%, to close at $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025.

The case is Cap v. CarMax, Inc., No. 25-cv-03602.

