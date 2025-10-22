CarMD Connect Makes Retail Debut at Walmart for Holiday 2025

Brings car care and connection to drivers just in time for winter driving, holiday gift giving

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarMD® Connect will make its retail debut at Walmart just in time for 2025 holiday shopping and the upcoming winter driving season. The transformational product includes an easy-to-use device that plugs into your car and pairs with the no-subscription app for continuous, proactive vehicle health monitoring and location sharing. It is a thoughtful gift for cost-conscious car owners, teen drivers and anyone who wants to proactively keep an eye on their loved ones and car health.

Give Drivers Peace of Mind

CarMD Connect will make its retail debut at Walmart for holiday 2025. The easy-to-use device plugs into your car and pairs with the app for proactive vehicle health monitoring and location sharing. A thoughtful gift for cost-conscious car owners, teen drivers and aging parents, CarMD Connect will be available in select Walmart locations starting November 22 – including Alburquerque, N.M.; El Paso, Texas; Grand Junction, Colo.; Kingsport, Tenn.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Phoenix, Ariz.

CarMD Connect is a great "under $100" gift for anyone who owns a car or truck. It's especially valuable for cost-conscious car owners, teen drivers, aging parents, and multi-vehicle households who want to help keep family safe and car healthy.

The easy-to-use device/app solution blends vehicle diagnostics, safety alerts and shared access in an innovative offering. The device plugs into a small, easy-to-find port under the steering wheel. Unlike other automotive gadgets that only react to problems, CarMD Connect is designed to stay plugged into your vehicle for proactive monitoring and peace of mind.

The CarMD Connect app delivers valuable information and connection to benefit everyday drivers. Users can monitor their vehicle's health from a single dashboard or create a group to co-manage all of your family vehicles (one device per vehicle). Get vehicle health alerts, maintenance and registration reminders, decipher dashboard warning lights and see what repairs should cost to avoid overpaying. Enable geofencing notifications when a vehicle in your group enters or leaves a set location like school or work. Get personalized answers to your car questions 24/7 with Ask CarMD, the AI Auto Expert. And with just one tap, notify emergency contacts for extra peace of mind.

Retail POP Display

The custom-designed CarMD Connect display will debut on November 22 – just in time for Black Friday holiday shopping –in select Walmart stores nationwide.

The 7-foot endcap features bright, color-coded graphics for fast customer understanding of benefits. "Your Kiddo Arrived Safely!" highlights the app's geofencing and location sharing, while "Your Car Needs an Oil Change" and "Your Car Needs Repairs … See What it Will Cost" shows how car owners can proactively take control of their car care decisions. The display also includes a scan-to-learn-more QR code taking shoppers to a landing page with more product details, videos and a search function to see if it will work on your vehicle.

Walmart customers can find the colorful endcap in the Automotive Electronics department of participating stores, with a goal to expand sales beyond the traditional DIY customer to everyday drivers and busy families.

Since 2006, USA-based CarMD has provided drivers with award-winning products and information to monitor their vehicle health, diagnose check engine light issues, and save money on car repairs. MSRP $99.96 (US). For more information, visit https://carmdconnect.com. Or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

