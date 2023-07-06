Carmel Builders Joins the Alair Network of Partners

Alair expands the custom home building franchise with its first location in Milwaukee

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Carmel Builders, an award-winning firm specializing in large-scale remodels and custom new homes, is proud to announce it has joined Alair™, the largest premium custom home building and large-scale renovation/remodeling company in the world. Alair Milwaukee is the first location in Southeastern Wisconsin and second in the state, joining more than 100 of Alair's independently owned and operated offices across North America.

Photo By: Lien Phu Photography Louis Weiher, Partner of Alair Milwaukee, and Dave Markwiese, Owner of Nationwide Floor & Window Coverings, pose together during the Alair Milwaukee Launch Party.

Founded in 1979 by Tom Weiher, Carmel Builders operated under the idea that homeowners and contractors should be partners; not adversaries. Now in the second generation of family ownership, Carmel Builders is led by the founder's son, Louis Weiher.

With more than 25 years of experience in the field, Weiher is recognized as a leader in the industry, having held several positions in both local and national organizations. Louis has assembled a team of people who are committed to building a positive experience that improves both lives and homes.

Today, Weiher is ready to scale his mission and values to more people, creating opportunities to help build a better community in the Greater Milwaukee area. Alair Milwaukee carries the consistency of Weiher's legacy business while gaining more resources to expand.

"As I researched this opportunity, I was struck by the consistency with which every Alair partner I spoke with shared our values and vision," said Weiher, partner of Alair Milwaukee. "I have long believed that our industry is poised to make huge strides as we realize the positive impact we can make on individuals, families, and communities. I am so excited for our team to partner with other leaders and visionaries who are already making this difference happen."

"The strength of Alair comes from the strength of our partners," announced Rob Cecil, president & chief development officer of Alair. "We are honored to have Louis and his team join us. Their over 40 years of experience and history of sustained excellence makes us a better company immediately and will continue to strengthen what we do."

"We're so excited to see Alair grow in Wisconsin," expressed Nicole Selner, Wisconsin regional partner and partner of Alair Green Bay. "We cannot imagine a better partner in the Milwaukee area than Louis and his team."

In 2018, Weiher received the elite Big50 award by Remodeling Magazine, which inducts 50 remodeling companies that have set the standard for professionalism and integrity in the industry.

Since 2021, Weiher served as the president of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. This made him the first, second-generation NARI Milwaukee President; his father served in 2009.

To read more about this partnership, visit: alairhomes.com/milwaukee/.

About Alair

Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States with more than 100 locations. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. We do this by attracting the most successful construction companies in each market and transforming them into the most valuable, lowest-risk, highest-reward construction companies in the world. For more information, visit http://www.alairhomes.com.

