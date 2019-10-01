Carmel Launches its' "Carmel Pool" Option Allowing its' Customers to Share a Ride and Help Fight Congestion in the City!

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmel, New York City's ground transportation service icon, announced today it is joining the efforts to reduce traffic in Manhattan's congestion areas below 96th street.

The new Carmel's Pool Option allows Carmel's passengers to request, and make themselves available, to be pooled and share a ride with another party, located close to their pick-up location, and going to destinations not far apart.

"We do not know how many of our customers will opt-in for the Pool Option but feel we should do our part in trying to reduce congestion by pooling likeminded parties located close to each other and going to the same general area. Besides the immediate benefit of having less vehicles in congested areas, once one party is pooled to share the ride with another party, each party will enjoy a discount on the fare and will split the cost of the tolls, if tolls are used," said Avik Kabessa, CEO, Carmel Car and Limousine.

Carmel's Pool Option will be launched initially by being offered only to customers calling Carmel (866-666-6666) to reserve a car, allowing Carmel to test the program in a controlled environment and to appraise passengers' understanding when opting in to take part in the Carmel Pool Option. Carmel anticipates that the Pool Option will be available for reservations made online (www.CarmelLimo.com) shortly after the test period. Carmel also plans to launch its' Pool Option on the Carmel App as soon as the Carmel Pool program is validated on the launch test.

"Carmel transports thousands of passengers to or from New York's airports daily, making the Pool Option a great opportunity for savings as many of Carmel's customers are already going to the same airport. Once pooled, Carmel's focus on airport trips saves pooled customers sharing a ride between 20% to 30% on the regular fare and split the cost of the tolls. On airport trips it can amount to a large saving with very little inconvenience. Our system's goal is to minimize travel time adding no more than 15 minutes to customers' journey due to their using the shared pool option," added Kabessa.

For over 35 years, New York City-based, Carmel has been the transportation service of choice, providing affordable, safe, reliable, private transportation in any of the 360 major cities Carmel services around the world. Carmel's free worldwide mobile APP is available through Apple and Google Play and comes with $36 car cash when users download the APP. To find out more about the Carmel Pool Option, call 866-666-6666 or go to www.CarmelLimo.com

