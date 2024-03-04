NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars, crypto fans. As of today, Carmel Car and Limo, New York City's leading transportation provider, is turbocharging into the future by letting passengers pay for rides using popular cryptocurrencies – a global first. Drivers, your blockchain is set already!

That's right – simply download or open the Carmel app on iPhone or Android, punch in your destination, and click pay with your preferred crypto like Bitcoin or Ethereum. It's that easy to unlock the decentralized Web3 future of ridesharing thanks to Carmel. When booking online (www.CarmelLimo.com), select "Cryptocurrency" as your form of payment.

To streamline each crypto ride, fares will be charged all-inclusively, covering tolls, tips and more in one seamless transaction. And with ultra-competitive Carmel pricing across sedans, minivans, and SUVs in over 350 worldwide destinations, why even think of using someone else?

"Car transportation has remained stagnant for far too long while virtual assets rewrite economic paradigms before our eyes," said Nir Kabessa, a blockchain pioneer advising Carmel. "By embracing decentralization, Carmel chooses to be on the right side of innovation – giving more payment freedom to its tech-savvy clientele."

With Carmel on-time track record spanning over three decades, Passengers can rest assured that Carmel's encryption technology keeps virtual coins locked down tight while still delivers that classic hospitality to boot.

"We did it again. While keeping our customers connected digitally, we continue upholding supreme safety, care, low cost, on time performance and accountability every mile. Cryptocurrency furthers convenience without compromising our commitment to quality service at unbeatable prices," said CEO Dr. Avik Kabessa. "All I am saying is, just compare before you buy."

Still not grasping the blockchain future? Just ask a Gen Z crypto native as they surf to www.CarmelLimo.com. The revolution won't just be televised – it'll be mobilized courtesy of Carmel.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Carmel app and take crypto ridesharing out for a spin today!

Carmel's got you covered for all your rideshare needs - book safe, cheap rides in 350 cities worldwide through our fresh app or booking online at carmellimo.com. Score $36 car cash + earn free airline miles just by using Carmel. And yes, you will earn airline miles also when paying with crypto.

For our non-crypto besties...chill. Carmel still takes old school payment methods.

Contact :

Stanford B. Silverman

SBS Advertising Inc.

212-582-9491

ssilverman@SBSAdvertisingInc.com

SOURCE Carmel Car and Limousine