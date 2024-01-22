Carmel Partners Announces Hiring of Bryan Crane as New CIO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmel Partners ("Carmel" or "the firm") is pleased to announce Bryan Crane will be joining the firm as Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner on January 29, 2024. Bryan is an accomplished leader with deep industry experience and an impressive track record in real estate, including more than 20 years with firms including Veritas Investments, Clarion Partners, Rockwood Capital and JPMorgan.

At Veritas, Bryan launched and led its Southern California expansion where he oversaw all aspects of building the business, including developing the investment thesis and strategy, raising debt and programmatic institutional equity, hiring and leading the team, and acquiring, renovating and managing the portfolio. In addition to managing the Southern California platform, most recently Bryan served as Veritas' CIO, overseeing the firm's investment, portfolio management and asset management teams and spearheading the firm's expansion into Seattle.

Bryan will be based in Carmel's San Francisco headquarters and will oversee the real estate team including: Investments, Development and Construction, Asset Management and Data Science and Research.

Ron Zeff, Founder and CEO of Carmel Partners noted, "Carmel's Executive Committee continuously seeks to enhance our already strong capabilities and team and evolve our governance structures to create an enduring organization that will support our funds and execution of our investment strategy for decades to come. We believe that Bryan's talents and experience as an investor and leader will be an excellent addition to Carmel's experienced team of real estate professionals and I look forward to working closely with him for many years."

"The chance to work with the accomplished team at Carmel is a very exciting opportunity," said Bryan Crane. "I'm confident that Carmel's differentiated platform, thoughtful strategy and deep experience in multifamily will continue to be successful. I look forward to adding my expertise and insights to help lead a robust and enduring organization."

Bryan holds a BA degree in Economics from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Real Estate from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Carmel Partners

Founded in 1996, Carmel is one of the nation's leading specialists in real estate investment management, focusing on U.S. multifamily development, renovation and debt investments. Through its vertically integrated platform, Carmel seeks to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns across varying market cycles by investing in relatively supply-constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets in the United States. Since its founding, Carmel has bought and renovated or developed, or is in the process of renovating or developing, more than 53,500 apartment units with a combined estimated Gross Value of more than $20 billion and has made 22 debt investments. Carmel has offices in San Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.carmelpartners.com.

