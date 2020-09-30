Carmelo Anthony, Swizz Beatz, Rebecca Minkoff, LaLa, And More Join SQUAD'S 2020 Orientation Cast
Carmelo Anthony & Swizz Beatz Drop Major Gems To 2020 "virtualers"
LaLa, Thasunda Brown-Duckett & Rebecca Minkoff Talk How To Be Boss, Empowerment, Shaking Off Haters
Sep 30, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUAD 2020 Orientation featured heavy hitters Carmelo Anthony (NBA All-Star, Entrepreneur, Producer & Philanthropist), Swizz Beatz (Grammy Award-Winning Record Producer & Entrepreneur), Thasunda Brown-Duckett (CEO of Chase Consumer Bank), Rebecca Minkoff (Global Fashion Designer), LaLa (Actress & Entrepreneur), Iqram Magdon-Ismail (co-founder of Venmo, founder of Ense) and more for its first back-to-school college summit. SQUAD, the premiere networking and meet-up app amongst Gen-Z and young millennials, hosted an all day extravaganza virtual experience packaged as an energy booster of the mind, body, and spirit for 2020 "Virtualers". The day started with blood pumping activities like boxing with Olivia Young of Box & Flow and much-needed guided meditation with MNDFL's own Carlos Semanas. Other guests included Kat Cole (President of Focus Brands: Cinnabon, Jamba Juice, Moe's, etc.), and trailblazing politician, Mondaire Jones of NY-17, (who will likely be the first openly gay Black member of US Congress). Incredible DJ Sets provided by world renowned DJ BOOF and DJ Runna, and official playlist by Audiomack. If students missed the action, they can catch all the videos via newly created Squad's 2020 Orientation site here.
With the elections approaching, SQUAD 2020 Orientation also made sure to power forward by teaming up with the non-partisan voter registration initiative founded by Mrs. Michelle Obama, When We All Vote.
Swizz Beatz shared his personal steps to success and his thoughts on the state of the world. Carmelo Anthony spoke on the topic of harnessing your power as a force for change and how athletes are helping change the world in regards to social justice. Students were even able to take away amazing skincare tips from The INKEY List co-founder & CEO, Colette Laxton & TikTok Beauty Influencer, Charlotte Palermino. Some of the big player sponsors that backed up SQUAD'S virtual summit were Audible, Dell, Converse, Bigelow, Fenty Beauty, The INKEY List, JP Morgan Chase, and Califia who helped ensure the students experienced a virtual summit they would never forget.
