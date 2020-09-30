Carmelo Anthony, Swizz Beatz, Rebecca Minkoff, LaLa, And More Join SQUAD'S 2020 Orientation Cast

With the elections approaching, SQUAD 2020 Orientation also made sure to power forward by teaming up with the non-partisan voter registration initiative founded by Mrs. Michelle Obama, When We All Vote.

Swizz Beatz shared his personal steps to success and his thoughts on the state of the world. Carmelo Anthony spoke on the topic of harnessing your power as a force for change and how athletes are helping change the world in regards to social justice. Students were even able to take away amazing skincare tips from The INKEY List co-founder & CEO, Colette Laxton & TikTok Beauty Influencer, Charlotte Palermino. Some of the big player sponsors that backed up SQUAD'S virtual summit were Audible, Dell, Converse, Bigelow, Fenty Beauty, The INKEY List, JP Morgan Chase, and Califia who helped ensure the students experienced a virtual summit they would never forget.

Full cast & clips are available on the Squad's Agenda site here .

