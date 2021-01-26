Carmen DePadua Diaz Sworn In As New PVWC Commissioner

PATERSON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmen DePadua Diaz was sworn in by Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh as Passaic Valley Water Commission's (PVWC) newest Commissioner. The ceremony took place in the Mayor's office at City Hall. Commissioner Joseph Kolodziej, of Clifton was sworn in for an additional term during the PVWC Commission meeting at the PVWC offices.

PVWC is New Jersey's largest public drinking water provider serving over 800,000 consumers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties. PVWC is governed by a board of seven Commissioners, two from Clifton, three from Paterson and two from Passaic. Along with her fellow commissioners, DePadua Diaz will help set policy for the $100 million company.

Commissioner DePadua Diaz graduated from Paterson's Eastside High School in 1974 before moving on to Berkeley College. After becoming a mother, DePadua Diaz commenced her role in Congressman Bill Pascrell's office operating the Constituent Services for Immigration, where she served for 20 years. She is the parent of five children, and she and her husband currently reside in Paterson.

As a Commissioner, DePadua Diaz will be involved with policies related to removing lead service lines from the system and customers' properties, and replacing the open-air reservoirs with water tanks. The newly minted Commissioner said, "It is very important to stop using open reservoirs because it poses health risks to PVWC consumers."

