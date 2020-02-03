Carmen Escalera's New Book Un Nuevo Amanecer De La Man O De Dios, A Memoir Of The Author's Healing From Illness And Her Devotion To The Lord

Carmen Escalera said this about her book: "My awakening from the hand of God arose on February 6, 2011. At that time, I was going through illness. According to the doctors, my destiny was to end up like a vegetable. When I returned home, I lay in my bed, and with tears, I told myself, 'Die or live?' And I decided to live. That day, at night, I stood before God and said, 'I can no longer do what you want me, and your will be done.' After this, I started writing by the inspiration of God. I remember that the first time, I won the laughter with great joy in my heart since I was receiving the Spirit of God. Already having agreed to be instructed by God. Jesus came to meet me to give me my physical therapies using my hands, and I was healed by Jesus. In thanks, I said, 'Here I am. May your will be done in me!' Since then, my soul and heart were transformed into the grace of God in his love."

Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Escalera's new book Un Nuevo Amanecer de la Man o de Dios will captivate readers with the author's experiences of pain, bargaining, and discovering God who ultimately healed her from sickness and to whom she dedicated her whole life to.

Consumers who wish to be spiritually stirred with the grace of faith in times of great trial can purchase Un Nuevo Amanecer de la Man o de Dios in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

