Carmen [kidney] Health and World Kidney Day

Who is and what is Carmen's objective? Carmen Medina, our founder's nanny, died from a very treatable condition, notwithstanding years of visiting specialists who only addressed her symptoms. That's why our objective is to help individuals live healthier, happier, and more productively no matter their level of [kidney] function. Carmen Care was born because CKD represents an excessive burden in death, disability and healthcare spending worldwide. There is a global scarcity of nephrologists, highly trained kidney subspecialists, relative to the number of patients with advanced CKD. Often nephrologists' interventions, particularly dialysis therapy, can be considered "too little, too late" for the majority of patients who are unaware that they have CKD and do not have a timely intervention by a nephrologist or specialized provider.

The Human story behind Carmen Health - Andres Gutierrez- founder & CEO

Since 2011, our focus has been on providing "patient well-being" through accessible, effective, and dignified care. Each patient interaction is an opportunity for us to provide an exceptional experience, with the enormous responsibility of caring for human life. We are humbled by the thousands of patients who place their trust in us, day in, day out. Beyond the technology enabling us, our hundreds of dedicated health professionals are what make us unique. We've operationalized our vision to transform [kidney] HEALTH into ultimately helping people live healthier, happier, and more productive lives, irrespective of their particular kidney function.

Our dream is to one day eradicate chronic kidney disease. But, today, if we can prevent someone from falling down the slippery slope of kidney failure, we know we've succeeded.

If the patient is well, all is swell.

Do you know if your kidneys are healthy?

Take this survey to find it out! 55% of people starting dialysis didn't know they had a kidney problem. We can help you prevent, detect or manage the disease progression. Call Carmen 1-877-CARMEN-0 (1-877-227-6360) for a free kidney screening! For kidney care, Carmen is always there.

