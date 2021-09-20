Carmen Rios' new book "Tesoros de mi Isla y Añoranzas de mi Niñez" brings a historical and cultural read on Puerto Rican folklore

"Tesoros de mi Isla y Añoranzas de mi Niñez is a short and precise book which collects part of the folklore of the Island of Puerto Rico such as: Landscapes, Customs, Traditions, Hobbies, Beliefs, Superstitions, Sayings, Remedies, Parenting, Advice, Social problems, etc. This book is a cultural contribution and leads to reflection on many topics and customs that are lost over time, many times due to the lack of dissemination of the same. Here they are displayed so that they are not forgotten."

Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Rios' is a clear and detailed guide for everyone who wishes to learn about Puerto Rican practices. Inside this book are a variety of topics that are meant to share and preserve the culture as generations pass.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Tesoros de mi Isla y Añoranzas de mi Niñez" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

