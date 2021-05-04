Carmen Santos-Logan joins Millennium Corporation as new Vice President of Business Development

She has led joint initiatives to improve endpoint and network protection programs, security process automation, and for the detection of harmful network human behaviors impacting DoD business direction and mission performance. Carmen's professional experience spans the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Chief Information Office, Directorate for Cybersecurity Deputy Director, Cybersecurity Architecture and Capability Oversight, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Directorate for Command, Control, Communications and Computers/J6, Chief of the Cybersecurity Planning and Policy, Branch J653, Defense Information Systems Agency, DISA Chief of Staff, Enterprise Architecture and Defense Information Systems Agency, DISA Chief Information Officer, Chief, Information Assurance Policy/Planning Branch.

Carmen attended Georgetown University, earning a Bachelor of Science, School of Languages and Linguistics, Minor: School of Business/Marketing.

"We are very excited to have Carmen Santos-Logan join our Executive team. Carmen brings the right mix of expertise and experience to accelerate sustainable enterprise value. Her leadership will be critical to ensuring that we align our solutions and services to meet the needs of our customers across the public sector and commercial markets" said Traviss Green, COO.

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation is a strategic management, cybersecurity and systems engineering firm and committed partner to the Federal Government – driven by results and focused on people as we help our customers achieve mission success.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

