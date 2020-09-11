Carmen Santos's New Book La Sombra De La Fibromialgia, An Emotionally Driven Read Of The Author's Journey Through A Debilitating Illness

Carmen said this about her book: "In this reading, I am analyzing how I suffered for years with pain in my tendons without having any way out. Over the years, the pain took hold of me, and there was no answer. I could not get out of that labyrinth in which I was. It was already in different parts of my body until my doctor asked me which places I had the most pain. I explained to her, and she said it was fibromyalgia. The places that I indicated, scientifically, the doctors call them fibromyalgia points, a condition that has no cure and attacks women more than men."

Published by Page Publishing, Carmen Santos's new book La Sombra de la Fibromialgia will enlighten readers of the pains a fibromyalgia patient undergoes through the circumstances of the author, in which her resilience and faith shone through and allowed grace to keep her strengthened in times of great ordeal.

Consumers who wish to understand the aspects of fibromyalgia and its impact on human lives can purchase La Sombra de la Fibromialgia in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

