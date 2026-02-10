CARMEUSE LIME AND STONE TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Members of Local 142 in Indiana Approve Agreement Boosting Pay

GARY, Ind., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 60 workers at Carmeuse Lime and Stone in Indiana, represented by Teamsters Local 142, have overwhelmingly ratified a strong new contract. The three-year agreement delivers substantial wage increases, protects benefits, and includes zero concessions from members.

"Our members have made this company a global leader in the calcium-based mineral industry," said Jeff Gideon, Vice President of Local 142. "They play a critical role in processing the limestone and lime products essential for steelmaking, environmental treatment, construction, and agriculture. This contract ensures that their compensation reflects the vital nature of that work."

This unified group of Teamsters rejected the first two contract offers and held the line for an agreement that they deserved. They stood firm and have now ratified a strong new contract that honors their work.

"I am so proud of my union brothers for sticking together. Thank you to Local 142 for having our backs and negotiating a fair contract that we can be proud of," said Tony Kostelnick, a steward and 37-year Teamster.

Teamsters Local 142 represents 3,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northwest Indiana. For more information, go to teamsters142.org.

