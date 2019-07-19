Carmichael Lynch debuts new campaign for U.S. Bank

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial goals large and small are the focus of a new campaign from U.S. Bank and Carmichael Lynch. The new advertising emphasizes the brand's belief that "hard work works" and highlights the role of U.S. Bank as a trusted financial partner.

"Behind the products that U.S. Bank offers are real people who are saving to make something happen in their lives – or the lives of people around them," said Marty Senn, Carmichael Lynch's chief creative officer. "Telling very human stories brings those products to life in a way that shows how U.S. Bank is there for their customers during life moments big and small."

The work showcases a wide range of U.S. Bank's product offerings, including a new mobile app that launched this spring, as well as wealth management and corporate and commercial banking services. Customer stories will be featured in print and digital issues of Money, People, Parents and Real Simple. The first print insertion will feature a spread in People's special July 4th issue. Social media, radio and banner ads will also run nationwide. Crossmedia is managing the media buy.

"We partner with our customers at every stage of their financial journeys – helping them in the big moments and being there during the small steps in between those milestones. This campaign shows why that commitment is so important, and why the trust we build with our customers matters," said Beth McDonnell, U.S. Bank executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

The spots were directed by Lisa Rubisch of Park Pictures and reflect the diverse stories of U.S. Bank customers at different phases of their financial lives, as detailed below:

"In Return" tells the story of an accomplished hardworking young man who turns to U.S. Bank to help manage his newfound wealth so he can give back to his parents by buying their home for them.

"Breaking Ground" is centered on a successful business executive who partners with U.S. Bank to build larger headquarters in a meaningful place – her hometown.

"Say It, Do It" follows a confident and determined girl as she works hard to meet a series of goals from childhood to adulthood, getting a little help from U.S. Bank along the way.

"Our first new television spot 'Flying Home' helped set the tone this spring. We are proud to support our customers and celebrate with them when their hard work pays off. This campaign is about recognizing the great things that can happen when we work together toward a goal," said Kelly Colbert, U.S. Bank senior vice president and head of brand advertising and social media.

A total of six new spots will run during the campaign. Two additional spots will launch this fall.

About Carmichael Lynch

Carmichael Lynch is renowned for creating Unfair Ideas that give clients an unfair advantage against their competition. As a fully integrated creative agency, Carmichael Lynch offers a collaborative, holistic approach to marketing, leveraging paid, earned and owned media, and creative strategies. The agency's work has been heralded by international award shows and its company culture and diversity and inclusion initiatives have won a multitude of honors. The agency's client list includes famous brands such as Subaru, U.S. Bank, Arla Foods, Helzberg Diamonds, Phillips 66, Conoco, 76, The Minnesota Twins and Truvia. Carmichael Lynch Inc. is owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG), New York. For more information, visit www.carmichaellynch.com .

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, which named the bank a 2019 World's Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

