CARMICHAEL LYNCH EXPANDS FULL-SERVICE OFFERING TO PHILADELPHIA

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carmichael Lynch announced that Tierney, a leading marketing communications firm in the Mid-Atlantic, will become part of Carmichael Lynch effective May 1, 2024. With the addition of this office, the expanded full-service agency will maintain its headquarters in Minneapolis, along with offices in New York and now Philadelphia. Both agencies are owned by Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

In conjunction with this news, Mary Stengel Austen, co-founder and CEO of Tierney, announced that she is stepping down from her role leading Tierney on March 31st, and Tracey Santilli, who Austen appointed President of Tierney in 2022, will continue in that role, reporting to Carmichael Lynch CEO Marcus Fischer.

Carmichael Lynch is an internationally recognized leader in creativity, executing stand apart ideas across all channels with award-winning creative and marketing services including Carmichael Lynch Media and Carmichael Lynch Relate public relations. The 62-year-old agency's client list includes top brands such as Subaru, Sherwin-Williams, Hostess Brands, Bush's Beans, Post Consumer Brands, and Saputo.

"We'd like to thank Mary for her 36 years of building Tierney to where it is today," said Fischer. "And, a big welcome to our new co-workers including Tracey Santilli and the rest of the team. We look forward to expanding our 'Come Together. Stand Apart.' motto. We find the best people from every discipline to make the very best brand-building, business-altering work with our partners. With Tracey and the Philadelphia team joining us, we are expanding our creatively driven integrated work to ensure that all of our clients benefit from this new opportunity."

Headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and New York City, Tierney Communications has approximately 100 employees and has been a lead agency for clients including Independence Blue Cross, Cencora, Comcast, McDonald's, Choice Hotels, and TD Bank. Under Austen's leadership, the agency's work has been recognized with multiple regional and national awards.

"I consider co-founding and building Tierney a privilege and an honor. As I look back on my journey, I am most proud of the talented people I have worked with and learned from, the breakthrough work we have produced, and the clients who have trusted us to guide and partner with them through the years. We have also developed and launched many marketing and communications leaders and spawned multiple businesses and industries in this market and beyond," said Austen.

Austen co-founded the agency in 1989. She would rise through the ranks to become CEO after her original partner, Brian Tierney, left the agency in the early 2000s. Austen will stay on through the end of March as Santilli transitions into the top role. "Tracey is the perfect person to evolve the business and architect what is next," continued Austen.

"We are grateful for Mary's years of service to the agency and community, and I am looking forward to this next phase of expansion and collaborating with my new co-workers at Carmichael Lynch. The combination of our creative work and agency cultures ensures more innovation and an environment where this collaboration will thrive for our clients," said Santilli.

About Carmichael Lynch

As a fully integrated creative agency, Carmichael Lynch offers a collaborative, holistic approach to marketing, leveraging paid, earned and owned media, and creative strategies. The agency's work has been heralded by international award shows and its company culture and diversity and inclusion initiatives have won a multitude of honors. Carmichael Lynch Inc. is owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG), New York. For more information, visit www.carmichaellynch.com.

