Carmine Appice Rebuilds Legendary Rock Band CACTUS With Powerful New ALL-STAR Album TEMPLE OF BLUES- INFLUENCES & FRIENDS

CACTUS RE-RECORDS ITS GREATEST BLUES-ROCK SONGS WITH HELP FROM A CAST OF ALL STAR GUESTS.

Album's first video, "EVIL" released on MAY 8th.

WATCH CACTUS'S NEW VIDEO FOR "EVIL"

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilato Entertainment -- Coming off two acclaimed studio albums (Black Dawn, Tightrope), and an energized historic live album, Birth Of Cactus, founding member and world renown drummer Carmine Appice returns with the ultimate tribute to his legendary rock band. Temple of Blues- Influences & Friends, merges the members of Cactus with a super ensemble of guest artists, all of whom have called the group among their biggest influences. Once heralded by critics as America's answer to Led Zeppelin, Cactus recorded four hard rockin' albums for Atco Records before Appice and bassist Tim Bogert left to form their own supergroup: Beck, Bogert & Appice.

New LP is set for release on JUNE 7th 2024 as a CD and also as double vinyl album. The first video is re-make of “Evil,” featuring guests Dee Snider on vocals, King’s X bassist Dug Pinnick on bass, and original members guitarist Jim McCarty and Carmine Appice, Featured along with the current Cactus band is a who’s who of blues and rock icons: Guitarists Joe Bonamassa, Ted Nugent, Pat Travers, Warren Haynes, Vernon Reid, Steve Stevens, Johnny A (The Yardbirds), Ty Tabor (King’s X) and others

"The music of Cactus has always been steeped in blues tradition," says Appice, who wanted the group to re-visit its best songs within a modern rock approach to traditional blues. "We kept hearing from so many of our music celebrity friends how much Cactus influenced them and how they would love to be a guest on a Cactus album. Even our label President, Brian Perera from Cleopatra Records, suggested to us that this album should happen. So, Temple Of Blues was the logical next step."

The album is set for release in JUNE 7th 2024 as a CD and double vinyl album. The first video, a blistering re-make of the classic Cactus track, "Evil," featuring guests Dee Snider on vocals, King's X bassist Dug Pinnick on bass, and original members guitarist Jim McCarty and Carmine Appice has been released

CACTUS VIDEO FOR "EVIL"

ORDER HERE

Featured along with the current Cactus band is a who's who of music icons: Guitarists Joe Bonamassa, Ted Nugent, Pat Travers, Warren Haynes, Vernon Reid, Steve Stevens, Johnny A (The Yardbirds), and bassists Billy Sheehan (Mr Big), Dug Pinnick (King's X) Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder), Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol), Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne), Kenny Aaronson (Joan Jet and The Yardbirds), as well as members of Government Mule, Vixen, Rainbow, Zebra, King's X, and Whitesnake. Appice's bandmate in Vanilla Fudge Mark Stein, turns in a powerful vocal on Little Richard's "Long Tall Sally."

Order the new album here: ORDER CACTUS "TEMPLE OF BLUES"

SOURCE PILATO ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING & MEDIA LLC