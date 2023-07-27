Carmine's Tomato Basil Sauce Awarded "Best Supermarket Foods of The Year" by People Magazine

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmine's jarred tomato basil sauce was recently awarded "Best tomato sauce of 2023" from People Magazine's 2023 " Best Supermarket Foods of the Year " awards. The publication praised the sauce's perfect balance of freshness and sweetness. The coveted list, published annually, highlights the finest culinary retail products, drawing from a testing pool of 487 tested items. Carmine's was listed among household names like Heinz ketchup and Kerrygold butter.

Carmine's award-winning Tomato Basil Sauce

The Tomato and Basil sauce is cooked in small batches and made from 100% Italian plum tomatoes, distinctively sweeter and less acidic than other tomatoes. It is gluten-free, kosher, and containing no added sugar or preservatives, the tomato basil sauce is the same quality restaurant-goers know and love.

Carmine's originally began selling sauces during the pandemic in an effort to raise money for their employees; the sauces sold so well that Carmine's decided to begin distribution to meet demand. The pandemic posed an opportunity for CEO Jeffrey Bank and the Carmine's team to take on a project that was on their radar for years. With their iconic Times Square restaurant closed for nearly a year, and disruptions across all of their other locations in NYC's Upper West Side, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, NJ and the Bahamas, it finally gave the team time to focus on bringing their sauces to retail sale. A result of a pandemic pivot, fans can now enjoy Carmine's delicious dishes at home.

The sauce is a delicious start to any family pasta meal, sweet and smooth, filled with fresh aromatic basil. It can now be purchased in over 500 grocery stores and is available at all Carmine's locations as well as online . Photos are available upon request.

Feeding families for more than 30 years, Carmine's is iconic for delicious Southern Italian dishes including Spaghetti and Meatballs, Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, and Penne Alla Vodka. Family-style "wow-factor" portions make every meal feel like an Italian-American wedding feast. With locations in NYC, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Atlantic City, NJ and the Bahamas, Carmine's serves more than three million guests a year. Their Times Square, NYC location has held the title of number one top-grossing independent restaurant in the United States for the last eight years.

