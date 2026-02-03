Carmody Announces Appointment of New Managing Partner

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of Fatima Lahnin as Managing Partner, effective February 1, 2026. Fatima succeeds Rick Street, who served the firm from 2020. Fatima will lead the firm's strategic and client service initiatives as well as the firm's continued growth.

Fatima joined Carmody in 2001 and has been a partner since 2009. She is an intellectual property trial lawyer with significant experience in patent infringement and other intellectual property, and commercial disputes. She has managed high-stakes IP litigation in federal courts around the country and is regularly recognized as a leading lawyer by Benchmark Litigation and Best Lawyers among other accolades.

Commenting on her appointment Fatima said: "I am grateful for Rick Street's leadership and the confidence my partners have placed in me. As Managing Partner, my focus is on continuing to deliver high-quality service to our clients while guiding the firm's growth with discipline. Carmody's collaborative approach with clients shapes how the firm operates, and I intend to continue to drive this important feature of our culture as the firm moves forward."

Outgoing Managing Partner Rick Street added: "Carmody will be in exceptionally good hands under Fatima's leadership. We have been colleagues for 25 years and have worked collaboratively on this transition for the past year. The partners and I have great confidence that Fatima is the best choice to lead the firm."

Fatima received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law.

About Carmody

Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP has been a leading full-service Connecticut law firm for 125 years. The firm comprises approximately 95 lawyers in seven offices across the state. In 2025 Carmody combined with a New London firm which expanded the firm's footprint to eastern Connecticut. In 2023 the firm combined with a Guilford firm and in 2014 Carmody & Torrance merged with Sandak Hennessey & Greco of Stamford, adding to the firm's existing presence in Waterbury, New Haven, Southbury and Litchfield.

