Carmody McKnight Estate Winery Challenges Wine Industry to Respect Science, Health and History

Brent Hallock, an esteemed professor and renowned climatologist from Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo explained that with the reevaluation of grape-growing regions in light of global warming, the consensus of earth and climate scientists is that the immediate area of the Carmody McKnight vineyards in the West side of Paso Robles is the only premium wine growing region and Mediterranean climate existing in California. Shades of Shangri-La! The legendary Carmody McKnight Estate Vineyard is the only known vineyard with a volcano (3 to be exact), and is the most nutrient-rich vineyard in the world. The vines survived the Phylloxera pandemic without replanting and have never required irrigation, fertilization, pesticides or fungicides.

"We are in the age of accumulating crises and pandemics," said Gary. "Much of it attacking environmental and human health. Most of the wine industry has been in the vanguard of eco-ignorance. Those days are resoundingly over and leadership, more than ever, means leading by example. That is the destiny of Carmody McKnight."

Established in 1968 by actor/artist Gary Conway and former Miss America Marian McKnight Conway, Paso Robles-based Carmody McKnight is credited for pioneering the West Paso Robles AVA, now recognized as a premium viticultural region. Located seven miles from the Pacific Ocean and climatically protected by the Santa Lucia Mountains, the legendary estate vineyard experiences the sunniest days, perfect Mediterranean temperature averages, and lowest humidity of any established wine area. Through decades of university-directed studies, it is now known that the estate limestone-calcareous-montmorillonite-magmatic-igneous vineyard possesses uniquely supreme nutrient-rich soils/terroir. Carmody McKnight creates pure luxury Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc varietal wines that have earned some of the highest scores ever attained and have sold for thousands of dollars per-bottle in international auctions. Members enjoy exclusive access to limited release and library wines. More at: carmodymcknight.com/media

