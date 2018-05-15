Carnahan Group ranked among the 2018 Best Places to Work by Tampa Bay Business Journal

Since 2002, Carnahan Group has traditionally been known as the nation's trusted experts in healthcare, consulting with the largest healthcare systems in the nation. Throughout the years of consulting and providing strategic guidance to healthcare organizations, Carnahan Group recognized the necessity for faster, better, cheaper compliance solutions to restore healthcare's mission of giving back to the healers and the communities they serve.

As of 2017, Carnahan Group made a shift in the company's focus and evolved into a healthcare technology firm that uses game-changing technology to drive compliance and cost reductions for healthcare organizations. Carnahan Group's goal is to reduce the cost of compliance by creating innovative technology solutions that don't require the amount of time and high expenses associated with the traditional way of consulting. FMVMD™ is the first of many technology-based solutions that Carnahan Group is developing to revolutionize healthcare transactions. Aside from the fair market valuation spectrum of services, Carnahan Group also has a strategic department where we conduct Community Needs Assessments, Community Health Needs Assessments, and Strategic Planning for health systems.

"Carnahan Group employees are encouraged to work within their unique abilities, we have a results-oriented environment, and the flexibility to pave our own path to best serve the organization. It's an inspiring atmosphere and really is the best place to work." -Erica Hammond, Sales and Marketing Manager.

