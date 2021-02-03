Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Brings Iconic, Nostalgic Cereal Flavors to Nutrient-Packed Breakfast Beverages

For more than 50 years, Carnation Breakfast Essentials ® has been providing a convenient, nutrient-packed breakfast option for families. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which is especially true for kids and teens because nutrients that are missed at breakfast are unlikely to be made up later in the day. A morning meal helps to get a head start on the nutrition needed to support normal physical growth and development. This year, for the first time ever, the nostalgic cereal flavors are joining forces with an established brand in nutrition for a game changing collaboration in breakfast.

"We are excited to collaborate with these iconic brands to bring new and exciting flavors to the Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks portfolio," said Abigail Buckwalter, Vice President Marketing, Nestlé Health Science USA. "It's especially important for growing kids and teens to get the protein, vitamins and minerals they need. And, if it tastes great, even better!"

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a nutrient-packed breakfast drink providing 10 grams of protein and 20% or more of the Daily Value for 21 vitamins & minerals, to help meet daily nutritional needs and fill nutritional gaps found in kids and teens. Each 8 fl oz. bottle of a Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drink contains:

Calcium & Vitamin D to Help Build Strong Bones: 300 mg or 25% of the Daily Value of Calcium, which is as much Calcium as a 6 oz cup of yogurt, and 400 IU (10 mcg) or 50% of the Daily Value of Vitamin D, which is twice the Vitamin D of an 8 fl oz glass of milk.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Kellogg's® Froot Loops® Flavored Nutritional Drink, Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Kellogg's® Krave™ Flavored Nutritional Drink, and Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Golden Grahams™ Flavored Nutritional Drink are available in 6-count ready-to-drink packs exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com starting in January 2021.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Kellogg's® Frosted Flakes® Flavored Nutritional Drink will be available in June 2021. The suggested retail price for the new Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Flavored Nutritional Drinks at Walmart is $6.75 per pack of 6 ready-to-drink bottles.

About Carnation Breakfast Essentials ®

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a flavorful and convenient breakfast nutritional drink option nutritionally appropriate for kids (ages 4 and older) and the whole family. It provides essential nutrients such as protein, vitamins and minerals and convenient nutrition as part of a daily diet. At Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, we understand that families have a busy life. At home or on-the-go, we provide a delicious breakfast option packed with 10 or more grams of protein plus 21 vitamins and minerals in a convenient, ready to drink bottle so your kids and family can start the day right! More at www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. We offer an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the way we approach the management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. www.Nestléhealthscience.com.

