Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Brings Irresistible, Oven-Baked Flavor of Cinnabon® Cinnamon Rolls to Convenient, Nutrient-Packed Breakfast Beverages

For more than 50 years, Carnation Breakfast Essentials ® has been providing convenient, nutrient-packed breakfast options for busy families. This exciting collaboration marks the first time Cinnabon ® has joined forces with an established breakfast nutritional drink, bringing consumers the delicious flavor of a Cinnabon ® cinnamon roll that families can enjoy anytime, anywhere.

"Carnation Breakfast Essentials® believes that nutrient-rich breakfast options shouldn't mean sacrificing taste. We're thrilled to collaborate with Cinnabon® to give families a new way to enjoy the flavor of a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll, while still offering all of the protein, vitamins and minerals that families love about Carnation Breakfast Essentials®" said Abigail Buckwalter, Vice President Marketing, Nestlé Health Science USA.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Drinks provide 10 grams of protein and 20% or more of the Daily Value for 21 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs and fill nutritional gaps and is nutritionally appropriate for kids ages 4 years and older, teens and adults. Each 8 fl oz. bottle of a Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drink contains:

Calcium and Vitamin D to Help Build Strong Bones: 300 mg or 25% of the Daily Value of Calcium, which is as much Calcium as a 6 oz cup of yogurt, and 400 IU (10 mcg) or 50% of the Daily Value of Vitamin D, which is twice the Vitamin D of an 8 fl oz glass of milk. 1

"Our mission is to give fans access to our brands in new, innovative ways," said Dave Mikita, President, FOCUS Brands Global Channels, the company's licensing division. "We're excited to provide families with the delicious taste of a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll through the convenience of a Carnation Breakfast Essentials® ready-to-drink beverage that delivers both key nutrients and a flavorful breakfast experience."

The Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink will be available in a 6-count of 8 fl oz ready-to-drink bottles at Walmart, on Amazon, and other stores nationwide in June of 2021. The retail price of the Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink will vary, as pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients, and their healthcare partners. We offer an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the way we approach the management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. www.Nestléhealthscience.com.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently has more than 1,600 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC, used under license.

