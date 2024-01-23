Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Brings the First Fruit & Protein Smoothie Nutritional Drink to the Breakfast Aisle

New Strawberry Banana Smoothie Nutritional Drinks Feature 1/3 Cup Equivalent of Fruit and 5g of Protein Per Serving, Plus a Kid-Approved Taste

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, a Nestlé Health Science brand, today unveiled its new Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Fruit & Protein Smoothie nutritional drinks – the first smoothie nutritional drink found in the breakfast aisle. The new Strawberry Banana Smoothie nutritional drinks contain fruit purees providing 1/3 cup equivalent of fruit, a good source of protein, and 21 vitamins and minerals to give families a new way to fuel their morning or while they are on the go. The beverages have 50 percent less total sugar than leading refrigerated juice and drink smoothies* and feature a kid-approved taste. Carnation Breakfast Essentials Fruit & Protein Smoothie nutritional drinks can be found in the breakfast aisle at Walmart and online at www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Fruit & Protein Smoothie nutritional drinks – the first smoothie nutritional drink found in the breakfast aisle – contain fruit purees providing 1/3 cup equivalent of fruit, a good source of protein, and 21 vitamins and minerals to give families a new way to fuel.

Nutrient needs for kids and teens are higher compared to any other time in their life. However, 90 percent of kids ages 4-18 fall short of meeting dietary needs for one or more key nutrients.** Carnation Breakfast Essentials Fruit & Protein Smoothie nutritional drinks provide 1/3 cup equivalent of fruit from strawberry, banana, and apple purees, a good source of protein (5g per serving), and an excellent source of 21 vitamins and minerals in each serving.

"Nutrients that are missed at breakfast are unlikely to be made up later in the day, so we developed our new Carnation Breakfast Essentials Fruit and Protein Smoothie nutritional drinks to provide a delicious way for parents to support their families' nutrient intake and help fuel them for their day," said Mohini Joshi, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Nestlé Health Science USA. "Carnation Breakfast Essentials is the unskippable breakfast nutrition families need to feel unstoppable for whatever their day brings – whether it's in school, at work, or on the field."

Nutritionally appropriate for kids ages 4 years and older, teens, and adults, Carnation Breakfast Essentials Fruit & Protein Smoothie drinks provide unskippable nutrition to help support:

Brain health by providing an excellent source of zinc, folate, iron, and vitamin B12.

by providing an excellent source of zinc, folate, iron, and vitamin B12. Immune System Support with 100 percent of the Daily Value of vitamin C and 50 percent of the daily value of vitamin D.

with 100 percent of the Daily Value of vitamin C and 50 percent of the daily value of vitamin D. Strong bones with 20 percent of the Daily Value of calcium and 50 percent of the Daily Value of vitamin D.

About Carnation Breakfast Essentials®

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a nutrient-packed breakfast drink providing protein and 21 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs and fill nutritional gaps found in kids, teens, and adults. At Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, we understand that families have a busy life. At home or on-the-go, we provide unskippable nutrition so families feel unstoppable throughout their day. Available in ready to drink or powder formats, Carnation Breakfast Essentials helps your family start the day right! More at www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit: www.nestlehealthscience.com.

*Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Fruit & Protein Smoothie Nutritional Drink contains 10 g total sugars per 8 FL OZ serving vs. 28 g in an equivalent amount of the leading refrigerated juice and drink smoothies. Based on latest 52-week IRI Data.

**Average percentage of individuals (ages 4–18) with usual dietary intake below the EAR (Estimated Average Requirement) or AI (Adequate Intake): Vitamin D 90%, Potassium 90%, Choline 90%, Vitamin E 85%, Vitamin K 70%, Calcium 50%. Scientific Report of the 2015 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Appendix E-2.1.

