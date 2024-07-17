Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Launches "The Essentials Wish List Program" to Fulfill Teachers' School Supply Wish Lists, Including Breakfast and Snack Options

New Survey: Teachers Receive 46% of Essential Items for their Classrooms Through Wish Lists, with Nearly All Teachers Spending Their Own Money

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, a nutrient-packed breakfast drink brand, is supporting teachers and students this back-to-school season through its "The Essentials Wish List" program, which aims to help fulfill teachers' online classroom wish lists at Amazon® or Walmart.com. The Carnation Breakfast Essentials® brand is fulfilling $25,000 worth of wish lists (up to $250 per classroom). A new survey of 2,000 educators, commissioned by the Carnation Breakfast Essentials® brand, found that 97% of teachers are spending their own money on essential classroom supplies, including traditional items like writing utensils, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, tissues, paper towels as well as breakfast and snack options for their students.

If you’re a teacher for pre-school through 12th grade, the Carnation Breakfast Essentials® brand invites you to submit your classroom’s Essentials Wish List curated from Amazon® or Walmart.com at www.essentialswishlist.com for the opportunity to have your list fulfilled to help meet the needs in your classroom. The Carnation Breakfast Essentials® brand is fulfilling $25,000 worth of wish lists (up to $250 per classroom). Sammi Brondo, Registered Dietitian, Intuitive Eating Expert, and Carnation Breakfast Essentials® partner.

What's more, 96% of teachers believe eating breakfast is necessary for having a successful school day, yet teachers believe only half of their students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast. The Carnation Breakfast Essentials® brand is stepping in with The Essentials Wish List program to address this gap by providing teachers with key resources, from classroom supplies to kid-friendly, nutrient-packed, and convenient breakfast and snack options.

"It is striking to see how many teachers believe their students are skipping a nutritious breakfast as it's the most important meal of the day," said Sammi Brondo, Registered Dietitian, Intuitive Eating Expert, and Carnation Breakfast Essentials® partner. "It's so important to consume a nutrient-rich breakfast to help fuel students and teachers alike for their day ahead, as breakfast is an essential way to get energy in the morning. One of my main focuses as a registered dietitian is realistic and simple nutrition for the whole family, which is made possible through nutrient-packed, on-the-go products like Carnation Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drinks."

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® 2024 Wish List Survey Highlights*

On average, teachers rely on receiving about 46% of essential items through wish lists for their classroom with nearly all teachers spending their own money on items for their classrooms (97%).

Surprisingly, 1 in 5 teachers spend more than $300 of their own money on items for their classroom.

of their own money on items for their classroom. Teachers said that some of the top additional resources that would allow their classroom to be a better learning environment for students are hands-on learning materials (60%), more technology (45%), and nutritious snacks or meals (41%).

Kindergarten teachers are the likeliest to have a stock of snacks for their students (52%), while first grade teachers are the likeliest to keep breakfast options on hand (20%).

3 in 5 teachers request snacks for the classroom from their students' parents.

96% of teachers believe eating breakfast is necessary for having a successful school day yet teachers believe only half of their students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast.

8 in 10 teachers believe nutrition has a large direct impact on students' academic success and 9 in 10 teachers believe it's important for teachers to help ensure that students are getting the right nutrition.

Teachers report the most common ways their students have been affected by skipping breakfast include: Being unable to focus (70%) Experiencing mood changes (64%) Being tired or falling asleep in class (63%)

More than half of teachers have students who have voiced that they are hungry (53%).

*Survey Methodology

The 2024 Carnation Breakfast Essentials® The Essentials Wish List survey is a new random double-opt-in-survey of 2,000 elementary school teachers conducted by market research company Talker Research and commissioned by the Carnation Breakfast Essentials® brand between June 17 and June 21, 2024.

About Carnation Breakfast Essentials®

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a nutrient-packed breakfast drink providing protein and 21 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs and fill nutritional gaps in kids, teens, and adults. At Carnation Breakfast Essentials, we understand that families have a busy life. At home or on-the-go, we provide unskippable nutrition to help families feel unstoppable throughout their day. Available in ready to drink or powder formats, Carnation Breakfast Essentials helps your family start the day right! More at www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

