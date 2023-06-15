Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Shakes Up the Breakfast Aisle with New Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Flavors

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks in Girl Scout Thin Mints® and Girl Scout Coconut Caramel Inspired Flavors Now at Retail Stores Nationwide

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnation Breakfast Essentials® today launched two new nutritional drink flavors inspired by some of the most popular Girl Scout Cookies™ – Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Girl Scout Thin Mints® and Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Girl Scout Coconut Caramel Flavored Nutritional Drinks. Packed with 10 grams of protein and 21 vitamins and minerals, families can experience a fresh way to enjoy the flavor of Girl Scout Cookies, now in a convenient, gluten-free breakfast drink to help them get a bright start to their day.

"We understand parents want to provide breakfast and snack options that spark their kids' tastebuds while serving up protein and essential vitamins and minerals. That's why we're proud to align with Girl Scouts of the USA through this new licensing arrangement to offer families Carnation Breakfast Essentials® nutritional drinks inspired by some of the most iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ flavors," said Mohini Joshi, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Nestlé Health Science USA. "We are committed to providing families products that continue to delight through taste and nutrition."

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks are rich in protein and provide an excellent source of 21 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs. Nutritionally appropriate for kids ages 4 years and older, teens, and adults, each 8 fl oz. bottle of a Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drink helps:

Build Strong Bones with Calcium and Vitamin D : 300 mg or 25 percent of the Daily Value of Calcium, which is twice the calcium of a 5.3 oz cup of Greek yogurt 1 , and 10 mcg (400 IU) or 50 percent of the Daily Value of Vitamin D, which is triple the Vitamin D of an 8 fl oz glass of milk. 1

: 300 mg or 25 percent of the Daily Value of Calcium, which is twice the calcium of a 5.3 oz cup of Greek yogurt , and 10 mcg (400 IU) or 50 percent of the Daily Value of Vitamin D, which is triple the Vitamin D of an 8 fl oz glass of milk. Support Growing Muscles with Protein : 10 grams of protein, which is as much protein as 1½ large eggs. 1

: 10 grams of protein, which is as much protein as 1½ large eggs. Provide Vitamins C and D, key nutrients for Immune Support: 90 mg or 100 percent of the Daily Value of Vitamin C, which is as much Vitamin C as a medium orange, and 10 mcg or 50 percent of the Daily Value of Vitamin D, which is triple the Vitamin D of an 8 fl oz glass of milk.1

The Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Girl Scout Cookie™ Flavored Nutritional Drinks are available in 6-packs of 8 fl oz ready-to-drink bottles at Walmart, Walmart.com, Meijer, Meijer.com, Giant Eagle, GiantEagle.com, and other stores nationwide as of June 2023.

"We're excited to collaborate with Carnation Breakfast Essentials® to bring to life iconic Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired flavors in a nutritional beverage," said Wendy Lou, GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer. "We worked closely with the Carnation Breakfast Essentials innovation team to bring these two beloved cookie flavors to families in a new way and look forward to seeing many families enjoy these new products."

To learn more about Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Girl Scout Cookies® Flavored Nutritional Drinks or explore other delicious flavor options, please visit www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

About Carnation Breakfast Essentials®

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a nutrient-packed breakfast drink providing 20 percent or more of the Daily Value for protein and 21 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs and fill nutritional gaps found in kids, teens, and adults. At Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, we understand that families have a busy life. At home or on-the-go, we provide a delicious breakfast drink option packed with 10 grams or more of protein plus essential vitamins and minerals in a convenient, ready to drink or powder format so your kids and family can start the day right! More at www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit: www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Girl Scouts of the USA®

Girl Scouts® bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts® of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts® lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

